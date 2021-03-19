News

The clock is ticking! Just one week to go to save up to $440 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Early Bird offer for the next online conference ends at midnight next Thursday, March 25th - book now!

The clock is ticking! Just one week to go to save up to $440 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6
By , Special Features Editor

Do you hear that sound? The countdown has started to save up to $440 on tickets to the leading mobile games industry conference - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. Make sure you don’t miss out and book by midnight next Thursday, March 25th!

We’re back again on April 19th to 23rd with another edition of our digital series of events for the games industry, with over 250 expert speakers and 1,500 industry professionals from across the globe coming together to network, connect, share insights, pitch and learn from one another.

What’s going on at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6?

Bonus round

Pocket Gamer Connects attendees who book by the end of the month (March) will also gain exclusive access to video presentations from our fifth edition with our Pocket Gamer Video Vault.

Book now and save $440

Explore all aspects of the games industry and connect with developers, publishers, investors and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. Book before midnight next Thursday, March 25th to save up to $440 with our Early Bird offer.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Are you currently out of work looking for the next step in your career? We’re offering free tickets to jobseekers to support them in their job hunting. These tickets will not only grant you access to the Careers Week activities, but also the entire Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 conference. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Jan 14th, 2021

LAST CHANCE to save up to 50% on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

News Jan 7th, 2021

ONE WEEK LEFT to save up to 50% on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

News Aug 6th, 2020

LAST CHANCE to save more than $300 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 - book now!

News May 7th, 2020

LAST CHANCE to save with Early Bird prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

News Apr 30th, 2020

Just one week left to save with our Early Bird prices for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies