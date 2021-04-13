Oliver twins team with Neil Campbell to form Panivox

Games industry veterans Philip and Andrew Oliver have formed a new studio with Viewpoint Games co-founder Neil Campbell.

Panivox is a start-up that has a current focus on an undisclosed new interactive digital media format.

Before now, Pavinox was in stealth mode as it built up a workforce. Earlier in 2021, the company closed an angel investment round.

At Pavinox, Philip Oliver will take on the role of managing director, while Andrew Oliver serves as creative director. Meanwhile, Campbell will become development director.

"Throughout our careers, we've pioneered new technologies and techniques within games and interactive media," Philip Oliver said.

"With Panivox, we think we're onto something that represents an entirely new form of entertainment, and we hope to be out in front and pioneering once again."

Great experience

The Oliver Twins' new start-up received backing from a number of industry veterans, including Rebellion co-founder and CTO Chris Kingsley and Unit 2 Games co-founder and CEO Richard Smithies.

"I've known the Oliver brothers since the mid-'90s, and we've always got on fantastically well," said Kingsley.

"I've a great deal of respect for their creative and business achievements and believe Panivox could do something really ground-breaking in a Blue Ocean area in games. Watch this space."

Throughout their careers, the Olver twins have worked on more than 200 games. However, they are best known for 8-bit platformer Dizzy and its sequels.

In February 2019, the brothers launched a new games consultancy firm dubbed Game Dragons, just one month after they left Rebellion.

