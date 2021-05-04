News

Carry1st secures $6 million in Series A funding to scale mobile games in Africa

Konvoy Ventures led the investment round

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 30th, 2021 investment Carry1st
Konvoy Ventures
Riot Games 		$6m
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games publishing platform Carry1sthas raised $6 million in Series A funding. 

Konvoy Ventures led the investment round with participation from Riot Games, Raine Ventures, AET Fund/Akatsuki, and TTV Capital.

Konvoy's managing partner Jackson Vaughan will join the board as part of the raise. 

The investment will be used to build new partnerships, launch and scale its existing portfolio of games, and expand its product, engineering, and growth teams.

This takes Carry1st's total funding to $9.5 million. 

Next billion

Founded in 2018, and with offices in the US and South Africa, Carry1st has a special focus on the African market.

“Carry1st is helping to bring mobile gaming to Africa by solving for distribution with their payment infrastructure and approaching sub-regions with contextual understanding," Vaughan commented.

 "Cordel, Lucy, and Tino are incredible founders with strong experience on the continent. We're excited to lead their Series A and support them as they continue to bring joy to their users across the continent".

Carry1st provides a full stack publishing solution, handling distribution, localisation, user acquisition, marketing, customer experience, and monetization for its partners.

Carry1st’s Pay1st platform is an embedded fintech solution which consolidates the most well-adopted payment methods in six African countries, allowing customers to pay in their preferred way.

 

 


Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

