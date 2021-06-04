Quicksave Interactive raises $1.3 million to scale its HTML5 games

Finnish developer Quicksave Interactive has raised a $1.3 million seed round to build out its HTML5 games portfolio and development tools.

As reported by VentureBeat, Konvoy Ventures led the round, with participation from Sisu Game Ventures, Raptor Group and Lago Innovation.

Previously part of Tribes Studios, which became the in-house game group for mobile chat platform Palringo, Quicksave was formed in 2017 by Ville-Kalle Arponen and Timo Kämäräinen to continue the vision for making highly accessible and casual games experiences.

Quicksave's current library of instant games consists of Rambo: Last Click, Idle Farm Bunnies and Balloon Boy. Next to this, the studio is working with other networks such as Viber and VK, while considering expansion to Snapchat and WeChat.

Sector maturing

"Either way, this space is growing and it's maturing," said Quicksave Interactive CEO Elina Arponen told

"The quality is going up and the business models are starting to function well. It would be more interesting if certain things were more possible on iOS phones. Quality-wise, the games are very close to what you will find on a mobile app store, and they can have more social features available.”

Arponen previously spoke at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 about download sizes, messenger bots and a lack of market data.