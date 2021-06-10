Homa Games is looking for a mix of idle and arcade-adventure experiences in next game jam

From my lovely Almaty, Kazakhstan, through the journey of living in 5 countries, I am happy to find myself surrounded by motivated, competent, and inspiring citizens of Homa Games in Paris. Working on assuring smooth and efficient communication with the developers.

Hypercasual publisher Homa Games will host the third section of its 'HomaJam' series with a game jam dedicated to the creation of 'arcade idle' games.

If arcade idle is a new genre to you, you're not alone. It combines the main attributes of idle and adventure arcade games to create hybrid experiences with a hypercasual stamp and attractive metrics.

Games such as Harvest It, Craft Island and Farm Land feature in this idle subgenre, with the goal being to gather resources to get rich, extend territory and discover the world - all of which gives off an adventure-like feeling.

Simple game mechanics are at their core, while the incorporation of a playable character can enhance playtime. By removing all complexity from resource mining games but preserving its core ability to engage, arcade idle games achieve a low cost per install (CPI), but strong playtime metrics that can reach 30-plus minutes.

Partnership with GameAnalytics

After partnering with Facebook Audience Network for its previous jam, Homa Games is now joining forces with GameAnalytics, one of the most widely-used tools in mobile game development, to provide participants with resources to evaluate their prototypes.

Participants will be invited to create arcade idle prototypes to win the $250,000 grand prize, one year of access to GameAnalytics' new market insights tool GameIntel and attractive publishing opportunities with Homa Games.

$5,000 prizes are guaranteed for submissions presenting the best CPI, playtime and retention metrics.

As in the previous 'HomaJam' held in January, Homa Games is welcoming both novice and experienced game creators.

"We strongly believe that game jams make a lot of sense in hypercasual - both of them are spaces for stimulating creativity and passion for games!" said Homa Games marketing and communication lead Lolita Suleimanova.

"We are addicted to building and nurturing communities and promoting peer support among them, and our previous events proved that game jams are capable of doing exactly that."

The opening ceremony will be held on June 28th. Participants will have one month to develop their prototypes for submission on July 28th, 2021.

As in previous jams organised by Homa Games, participants can access a wide range of resources and educational materials. Industry experts will share examples of best practice and trends to help participants leverage their game.

Registrations are open until June 30th, 2021. To register and access the full agenda and prize categories, visit 'HomaJam' arcade idle’s official webpage.