Tripledot Studios continues expansion with new office in Barcelona

Casual mobile developer Tripledot Studios has opened a new office in Barcelona as it continues its expansion.

The new location will be headed up by former Facebook and Google executive Eran Herzberg. As general manager, Herzberg will oversee all operations and will look to build a data-driven team, with the new office serving as a development hub for Tripledot Studios.

Having experience as an engineer, product manager and team leader, Herzberg will also bring his expertise in adtech and machine learning to the new role.

Founded in 2016 with existing offices already in London, Minsk and Belarus, Tripledot Studios has launched several titles including Solitaire, Solitaire 95, Sudoku and Twisted.

Thriving city

"Barcelona is one of the most creative and innovative cities, and one of Europe’s leading hubs in mobile gaming,” said Herzberg.

"The city’s thriving ecosystem for gaming companies and talent makes it the perfect place for Tripledot to set up shop and continue to build its business. I am excited to build a world-class team and take the company’s European business to the next level - sky’s the limit."

Tripledot Studios CEO Lior Shiff added: "Barcelona is hands-down one of the richest mobile gaming talent pools in the world. From a strategic standpoint it just made sense that, as one of the fastest-growing mobile gaming companies in the world, we should have a strong base in one of the best cities in the space."

Tripledot Studios founders (left to right) Akin Babayigit, Eyal Chameides and Lior Shiff. Image credit: Tripledot Studios

Earlier this year, Tripledot Studios raised $78 million in Series A funding to help fuel growth.

In more recent funding news, US mobile outfit Scopely invested $50 million in three European mobile game studios.