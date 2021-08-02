Plarium acquires Finnish mobile studio Futureplay to grow casual presence

Israeli developer Plarium has acquired Finnish mobile games studio Futureplay.

The addition of the Helsinki-based company looks to expand Plarium's presence in the casual market. Furthermore, both firms will now look to share knowledge and resources to grow Futureplay's existing games catalogue while bringing new titles to the casual space. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Futureplay boasts over 140 million players and has a social media/community following of 2.1 million people. The studio has released six games in six years, with the most notable being Idle Farming Empire, Merge Gardens and Battlelands Royale.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021, subject to closing conditions.

"Eager to grow"

“We are excited to welcome Futureplay’s talented team into Plarium’s family,” said Plarium CEO Aviram Steinhart.

"The acquisition is a strong addition to our portfolio of world-leading studios. Combining Plarium's game development infrastructure and marketing capabilities together with Futureplay’s talent will allow us to expand and diversify our games portfolio pipeline even further."

Futureplay CEO and co-founder Jami Laes added: "We are eager to grow and learn from Plarium’s expertise as veterans in the mobile game market. This collaboration will help enhance our existing games and bring new offerings to our players.

"Beyond the resources and talent, Plarium provides to help us build even better gaming experiences for our players, we share a similar vision of maintaining a creative development environment where business growth never impedes on our passion for simply creating games that we want to play."

We previously spoke to Futureplay games designer Tatu Laine about how the company successfully made battle royale snack-sized for mobile.

Another week, another acquisition. The latest before this was Animoca Brands purchase of Australian indie developer Blowfish Studios.