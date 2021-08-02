News

Plarium acquires Finnish mobile studio Futureplay to grow casual presence

"We are eager to grow and learn from Plarium’s expertise…"

Date Type Companies involved Size
August 2nd, 2021 acquisition Futureplay
Plarium 		Not disclosed
Plarium acquires Finnish mobile studio Futureplay to grow casual presence
By , Deputy Editor

Israeli developer Plarium has acquired Finnish mobile games studio Futureplay.

The addition of the Helsinki-based company looks to expand Plarium's presence in the casual market. Furthermore, both firms will now look to share knowledge and resources to grow Futureplay's existing games catalogue while bringing new titles to the casual space. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Futureplay boasts over 140 million players and has a social media/community following of 2.1 million people. The studio has released six games in six years, with the most notable being Idle Farming Empire, Merge Gardens and Battlelands Royale.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021, subject to closing conditions.

"Eager to grow"

“We are excited to welcome Futureplay’s talented team into Plarium’s family,” said Plarium CEO Aviram Steinhart.

"The acquisition is a strong addition to our portfolio of world-leading studios. Combining Plarium's game development infrastructure and marketing capabilities together with Futureplay’s talent will allow us to expand and diversify our games portfolio pipeline even further."

Futureplay CEO and co-founder Jami Laes added: "We are eager to grow and learn from Plarium’s expertise as veterans in the mobile game market. This collaboration will help enhance our existing games and bring new offerings to our players.

"Beyond the resources and talent, Plarium provides to help us build even better gaming experiences for our players, we share a similar vision of maintaining a creative development environment where business growth never impedes on our passion for simply creating games that we want to play."

We previously spoke to Futureplay games designer Tatu Laine about how the company successfully made battle royale snack-sized for mobile.

Another week, another acquisition. The latest before this was Animoca Brands purchase of Australian indie developer Blowfish Studios.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

2 Interview Jun 7th, 2018

Following its $500m takeover Plarium expands into the casual games space with Lost Island: Blast Adventure

News Sep 29th, 2017

Plarium acquires Alliance: Heroes of the Spire developer Rumble Entertainment

The Charticle Sep 7th, 2017

Is Plarium worth $500 million?

News Aug 10th, 2017

Casino firm Aristocrat buys Plarium for $500 million

News Nov 23rd, 2015

Learn from the Finnovators - Supercell, Next Games, Rovio, Futureplay and Kukouri speaking at PGC London 2016

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies