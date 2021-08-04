News

Tilting Point acquires publishing rights to Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery

WhaleApp's hidden object game has generated $40 million

US mobile games publisher Tilting Point has acquired the rights to WhaleApp's hidden object game Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery.

Under the terms of the deal, WhaleApp will continue to develop and run live ops for the game while Tilting Point will become its global exclusive publisher through its Progressive Publishing Platform. This handles features such as user acquisition marketing, app store optimisation, ad monetisation and platform deployment.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Tilting Point also gains the option to fully acquire the game and take over all operations after the first anniversary of the partnership.

All set for scaling

Launched in 2019, Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery is one of the top five grossing hidden object mobile games, having generated more than $40 million in lifetime revenue from over 25 million downloads.

"WhaleApp has created an incredibly successful brain-stimulating title, and with this partnership, Tilting Point will power up Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery by scaling its presence on mobile charts through leveraging our live publishing offerings,” said Tilting Point president Samir Agili.

WhaleApp founder Ilya Turpiashvili added: "We are very happy stepping into this partnership with Tilting Point in our Hidden Hotel genre, and trust that they will prove our expectations and continue scaling Hidden Hotel to even greater heights, while our publishing teams will be concentrating on new titles we are soft-launching now." 

Founded in 2012, Tilting Point recently announced its first equity investment of $235 million, which it is deploying to sign similar deals, as well as acquiring studios, co-developing content with partners, and signing more developers to its Progressive Publishing Platform.

In June, Klaas Kersting’s mobile games group Phoenix Games acquired the rights to Midoki’s RPG Knighthood.


