Zynga closes $525 million StarLark acquisition, expands portfolio with Golf Rival

Zynga’s international footprint expands with a studio in China

By , Staff Writer

Zynga has announced it has closed the acquisition of StarLark, developer of Golf Rival, from Betta Games.

The purchase price was approximately $525 million in cash and stock.

This acquisition expands Zynga’s international presence, establishing a new China-based studio with access to the region’s pool of creative talent.

Golf Rival is fast-growing and the second-largest mobile golf game in the world. Players of all skill levels compete in real-time player-versus-player matches, including multiplayer tournaments on courses with customisable equipment.

Still swinging

“We could not be more pleased to welcome StarLark’s extraordinarily accomplished team to Zynga,” said Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

"StarLark and Zynga share a common vision – to bring people together through games.

"With Golf Rival, we are expanding Zynga’s portfolio with a new hit franchise and are establishing a developer presence in China, a country with unparalleled technical and creative talent. As a combined team, we are well positioned to grow faster together.”

StarLark will continue to be led by its founder and general manager, Henry You, as well as its current management team. StarLark has more projects in development.

You commented, “StarLark shares a common passion with Zynga for uniting mobile gamers from anywhere in the world. By partnering with Zynga, we will have access to the company’s extensive global resources and expertise while continuing to develop new and exciting content for players.”

The close of this acquisition has been effective as of October 5 2021. Zynga will report its Q3 2021 financial results on November 8 2021.


