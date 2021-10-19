News

App Annie’s Game IQ gets smarter

New Game IQ update brings a whole new level of granularity for market sizing and growth strategies.

By

App Annie has updated Game IQ, its market and competitive intelligence tool, introducing new features to help mobile developers and publishers to identify growth opportunities and help game creators to make more informed decisions within the rapidly evolving mobile games marketplace.

Within the highly competitive mobile games market, developers and publishers face daily challenges on how best to allocate resources, from manpower to investment, to achieve success and maximise the return on investment.

Game IQ offers developers the insight and context to enable them to address these challenges, including:

  • Feature tags, which enable any game to be categorised by criteria such as class, genre, sub-genre, art style, gameplay, theme, monetisation mechanics, events, reward mechanics and much, much more
  • Determining what features will provide increased engagement and monetization KPIs
  • Making roadmap decisions based on accurately modelled expected outcomes
  • Discovering how competitors increased performance through feature updates
  • Benchmarking performance against competitors
  • Confidently focusing on the highest potential genre for a new game release

The new capabilities introduced to Game IQ helps developers and publishers to address all of these challenges.

Utilising a data-driven approach, Game IQ enables game creators to identify growth areas within successful genres, business models and advertising campaigns, to de-risk development and publishing decisions and build better games.

In-depth comparison engine
Game IQ’s new Compare Report offers a side-by-side comparison of game/app features, including monetisation mechanics, and payment types, which enable creators to deconstruct and understand the elements of a game without having to download and play it.

This provides insight into the features within a game and how they have impacted game performance. Whole genres can be deconstructed and viewed to provide an overview of how successful games are being implemented and updated before resources are committed to a new concept.

Genre Summary Report
The global mobile games market is in some ways an infinite series of niches, encompassing an ever-growing number of genres and sub-genres. Game IQ’s new Genre Summary report provides powerful insight into this fragmented space, enabling creators to track and compare the top-performing games within each genre, and analyse which features are growing in popularity and providing the greatest engagement.

Feature Tag Trends Report
The new Feature Tag Trends Report allows developers and publishers to deconstruct an entire genre from the feature tag perspective without extensive manual research.

Providing a far greater level of granularity than ever before, the report enables creators to benchmark games against competitors and prioritise feature development, as well as explore strategic opportunities for growth.

App Annie's General Manager, Gaming, Junde Yu, said: "Game IQ goes many levels deeper. It's not just about understanding that, for example, amongst all core games, 4x march-battle is one of the highest average revenue per average user (ARPU) subgenres. It enables users to go beyond this to understand that amongst 4x March-battle games, almost all the top-grossing ones implement monetisation features like the premium currency pass and a paid progression plan."

To find out more register for a demo of the new Game IQ service.

Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

