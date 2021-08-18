App Annie and CrazyLabs partner for hypercasual game challenge with $300,000 winnings

Junde manages business development and sales in Asia for App Annie. He started his career in web startups while he was in university, and has since accumulated experience at web and mobile startups and corporations, in particular business development roles at companies like Scoreloop, SingTel, and Tapjoy.

App Annie and CrazyLabs have partnered for a hypercasual game challenge worth a minimum of $300,000 for the first game published.

The competition will be held inside CrazyLabs' self-serve platform for testing and usage monitoring, the CLIK Dashboard. Developers will have to submit their games and test their ideas within the dashboard. Developers can submit as many titles as they wish. Any subsequently published titles will receive a minimum of $200,000.

In addition to prizes for published games, meeting various CPI benchmarks will also be rewarded. Games that demonstrate a lower cost per install cost than $0.15 will receive $20,000, while a CPI of less than $0.25 will be rewarded with $10,0000. The final benchmark is a CPI of less than $0.30, which will earn $3,000.

The first 40 studios to pass CrazyLabs’ CPI test will win 60 days free usage of App Annie Standard Intelligence and Game IQ.

Every studio that enters and tests a game will be able to access a 60-day free trial of App Annie Standard Intelligence Lite, a hypercasual ebook (including in-depth data about trends, demographics, mechanics and more) and access to a webinar packed with insights and analysis.

Better games, quicker

"Hypercasual games downloads grew 15 per cent year over year in H1 2021 and are continuing to be incredibly popular - dominating the top games charts," commented App Annie GM of gaming Junde Yu

"Our Game IQ tool greatly simplifies this analysis because we enable our customers to easily compare genres and subgenres. Now, it’s easy to see what makes hit games unique, and respond accordingly."

CrazyLabs' vice president, publishing and business development Omri Henkin added: "Developing number one hypercasual games means not only being able to detect hot trends and come up with innovative ideas, it’s also heavily influenced by data and experience, knowing where to focus your efforts and how to make your game more playable than the rest.

"As publishers, we aim to provide our studios with all the data and tools they need in order to develop a future hit, and we’re proud to join forces with App Annie and offer them a detailed overview of the hypercasual market."

Credit: App Annie

The challenge is now live and all mobile game developers are invited to apply now.

Earlier this month, CrazyLabs acquired Indian developer Firescore Interactive as it looks to expand its audience in the market.