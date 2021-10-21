Roblox announces World Party, the first metaverse music festival

Roblox has partnered with electronic music event promoter and producer Insomniac to bring the "world’s largest dance music festival" to the Roblox metaverse.

The festival, held in the new persistent Roblox world, World Party, will feature over 50 electronic dance music artists performing at Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2021, including DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Kaskade, Zedd, Alison Wonderland, Kygo and more.

Each artist’s performance will be streamed across virtual stages, including globally recognised festival stages such as cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, Camp EDC, Pixel Forest and more.

Throughout the festival, the artists will hop between the World Party experience servers for virtual meet and greets.

Players will have the opportunity to play an array of mini-games, such as races, dance battles, and building their own home in Camp EDC - the festival campsite.

Over 25 unique, equipable accessories can be purchased using custom virtual Kandi (bracelets traded at festivals). Joining the World Party experience will enter attendees to win real and virtual prizes.

Additionally, the Roblox EDC will feature five "party all-night tents" that are inspired by the theme of the festival, through a partnership with Wonder Works Studio.

Metaverse music festival

"Roblox continues to be a leader in bringing innovative, immersive music experiences to the metaverse, and we’re thrilled to partner with Insomniac who is the first to build a persistent festival virtual world on the platform where they will host EDC this week, one of the largest music festivals in the world," said Roblox VP and global head of music Jon Vlassopulos.

"We are excited to offer more amazing permanent music worlds like this one in the coming months as we continue to help the music industry engage with our global audience in new and unprecedented ways."

Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella added: "To partner and create with a metaverse leader like Roblox is an exciting opportunity for Insomniac. Bringing people from all over the world together through art and experience is a goal we’re always working hard to achieve, and together with Roblox we are able to expand this into the digital world.

"This experience takes the creativity and inspiration behind EDC and all other festivals and events to new heights. Bringing our vision to life digitally and opening up the wonder and magic of EDC to anyone of any age, no matter where they are. As we say at EDC, 'all are welcome here'."

Roblox players will be able to join the festival, along with the 500,000 offline attendees, from October 23rd to October 25th.

Players can visit the World Party space here, and a virtual pre-show for the event will be held on October 22nd at 4 pm PT (Oct 23rd 12 am BST).

In September, Roblox held its most recent in a string of virtual concerts, the Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience, which featured pre-concert experiences and virtual merchandise.