Tracks for November's Beyond Games conference have been revealed

The world of games is just one of many frontiers in the entertainment space filled with boundless possibilities - but during November, we look to go beyond the games space with the Beyond Games conference.

Following a successful debut in May and being featured as a popular track during our Pocket Gamer Connects events, Beyond Games returns on November 18th to 19th for two days of knowledge-sharing and networking with professionals from across many creative industries.

Today we are excited to reveal the conference tracks exploring many angles of the gaming sphere and beyond. Get ready to learn all about the metaverse, where interactive entertainment could be in the future, the latest transmedia trends, who is leading the charge, the blockchain sphere and much more.

Beyond Games tracks

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here. Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Future Visions

Where will interactive entertainment be in 20 years time? What are our hopes and dreams? We speculate on what will disrupt the agenda next - our experts looking to the future and reveal where entertainment is headed.

Transmedia Trends

Join our journey of discovery. We'll be exploring the stories and experiences that are breaking the boundaries between traditional media formats.

Movers and Shakers

Who is leading the charge on transmedia thinking? Who are the disruptors, the innovators, the investors, the visionaries? We look at the people and companies that are setting the agenda.

Tech 3.0

“Sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”, said Arthur C Clarke. We look at the technological advancements that are shaping the way we create.

State of Play

An introduction to the $160 billion games industry - discover an industry that's bigger than film and music combined, and the trends that are shaping its future.

Blockchain Basics

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

The New NFT Economies

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way people play today.

Influencer Impact

Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Esports Innovation

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming and the future of the esports gaming market.

Book your tickets now

Join us next month for Beyond Games as we explore the many opportunities that await as the creative industries collide. Book now and save up to $135 with our Mid-Term prices before time runs out.