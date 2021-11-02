News

Xsolla Diamond Club accelerates mobile games industry connections

Join Xsolla's Diamond Club for access to the world's leading conferences and mentoring from industry experts

By

As the impact of the global pandemic continues to reverberate around the world, the games industry needs opportunities to connect and collaborate with peers, experts, and mentors.

Xsolla's Diamond Club (XDC) was created to be an inclusive group for video game professionals. Its mission is to produce and support events that bring together developers, publishers, and distributors to share information and solve mutual challenges.

From Speaker Sessions featuring experts to special member pricing for the most popular conferences, Diamond Club makes lasting connections for video game industry professionals around the world.

November’s Speaking Sessions dive deep into mobile gaming’s recent news and how some of these changes are expected to affect future commerce.

Gaming pros can join XDC to attend expert Speaking Sessions, group meet-ups, and other benefits. Plus, new members can get a free ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects' online Digital NEXT.

Get your free ticket here.

 


Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

