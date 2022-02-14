Speaker Spotlight: Matchmade's Jiri Kupiainen on influencer UA for small-mid-sized creators

He has been part of the Finnish games industry for almost 14 years, but currently resides in San Francisco because the weather in Helsinki sucks.

He was the CEO and a founder of the cross-platform gaming pioneer Rocket Pack, which was acquired by Disney in 2011.

Jiri is the founder of Shark Punch, a transatlantic game development company working on a game about bank robberies in the 70s.

It's day two of Europe’s leading B2B conference for the global mobile games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects London, and our fantastic speakers have been gracing us with their knowledge and expertise. The entire speaker line-up is available here, and some of our speakers have given us a glimpse of what you can expect.

We are spotlighting some of the most highly anticipated speakers to showcase the incredible talent and top-tier businesses that will be sharing their insights with us, and we hope you will join us for our 2022 suite of Pocket Gamer Connects, including Seattle and Helsinki.

Jiri Kupiainen, CEO of Matchmade, will look at why small-mid-size creators – the majority of the creator economy – are vastly overlooked in influencer marketing, explore why influencers are key to acquiring new users, and give you a step-by-step breakdown of how to work with creators en masse.

PocketGamer.biz: What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Jiri Kupiainen: Trying to take control over the creators, and obsessing too much over individual pieces of content. In the end, the creators know best what works for their audience, so best let them decide how to talk about your game.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Work with as many creators as possible instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, and don’t fret over individual sponsorships – focus on the big picture.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you?

When looking at social reach, focus on actual average views instead of subscriber or follower counts.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months?

Blockchain gaming and NFTs – the underlying trends and topics are super-relevant – things like ownership of data, who controls our social platforms, and so on – but the actual implementations today are way too focused on the financial aspect and often feel like ponzi schemes.

What sessions/speakers are you planning to attend?

Curious to hear what Miikka and Robin have to say about off-platform monetization: it will be a huge topic in the next few years. Similarly, the M&A panel will be interesting because I expect there to be a huge wave of consolidation in 2022 and 2023.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

Climate change and what we as an industry that engages more people than any other plan to do to spread awareness.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Just hit me up at jiri@matchmade.tv! I’m keen to talk with everyone in the industry after two years of sitting at home.

---

Our Pocket Gamer Connects events are now live, and are the pefect opportunity for you and other industry leaders to catch up. Make sure you secure your spot today for our host of international events, including Seattle and Helsinki!