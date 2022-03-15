Supercell expands Brawl Stars community competition to allow 2D designs

Supercell’s Brawl Stars community website, Supercell MAKE, is launching a new campaign inviting players to design and submit themed character skins with the chance of them appearing in the game, as well as cash prizes available for submissions.

Submissions open on March 21 and players are tasked with designing a character based on the theme, 'What if Brawler Emz was a pop star?'.

Supercell MAKE first launched in 2019 and has accepted over 6,100 skin designs and has had over 7 million votes cast. Since launching, seven community-designed characters have been added into Brawl Stars.

Increasing accessibility

Prior campaigns only allowed for 3D art submissions, however, starting with this campaign, Supercell will accept 2D submissions to focus more on the idea of the character rather than the "execution", and to also make the competition more accessible to creators.

"We created Supercell MAKE to do more for our players,” said Brawl Stars community manager Daniel Medieros.

"Now that we’re accepting 2D submissions we’ll be able to engage with even more of our creative players who want to see their designs in Brawl Stars. Show us what you’ve got!"

You can read more about the compeititon and enter your submissions from March 21 here.

By encouraging users across the world, the campaign supports Supercell’s recent blog post where the Brawl Stars developer highlighted its excitement for external developers and importance of young talent.