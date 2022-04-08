Video interview: conversation brings out the best in your mobile game, states Agora

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Ali Nhari, head of sales at Agora, speaks to James Gilmour on how communication and community can change the fundamental experience of your single- and multiplayer titles, and the increasing popularity of voice and video chat in mobile games.

