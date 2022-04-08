News

Video interview: conversation brings out the best in your mobile game, states Agora

By , Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 was a rousing return to live events, with over 1,600 delegates representing more than 900 companies returning to central London to celebrate the global mobile games industry, network and benefit from our collective expertise, and finally share in each others' company after so long.

PG Connects was also the perfect opportunity to sit down with some of the most influential people in the industry and get their thoughts on the critical topics on everyone's minds.

Ali Nhari, head of sales at Agora, speaks to James Gilmour on how communication and community can change the fundamental experience of your single- and multiplayer titles, and the increasing popularity of voice and video chat in mobile games.

You can see all of PG.biz's coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022 through this link, and we are raring to go with the next Pocket Gamer Connects event in Seattle on May 9-10 – tickets are now available – and more Connects in Toronto, Helsinki, and Jordan throughout the year, and we hope you'll join us there too.


Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

