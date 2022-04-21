Last chance to save up to $175 on your Seattle ticket – prices rise at midnight tonight!

Time’s running out, today’s your last chance to grab your ticket to our Seattle conference at a reduced price with our Mid-Term discount!

The leading games industry conference is coming to Seattle in just a few short weeks, and you don’t want to miss out on this learning and networking extravaganza. Over 1,000 game industry delegates from all around the globe will be descending upon Seattle on May 9-10 for two days full of countless opportunities to network, once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunities and facilitated matchmaking.

We have over 125 of the world’s finest game industry leaders speaking at the conference, as well. Where else do you get the opportunity to connect with and hear from Freeverse’s CEO, Women in Games International’s CEO and the Head of External Game Development at Netflix Games all at once?

Give yourself the gift of investing in your career development and expanding your network by buying your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle before prices rise at midnight tonight, don’t let yourself regret not acting sooner and getting a whopping $175 off your ticket!

Want a little more insight to everything going on in Seattle come May? Read on so you know all that’s in store for you.

24-hour meeting platform

Just because you can only physically meet up with so many people over the course of two days doesn’t mean the fun has to stop there! With our sophisticated Meet to Match system, you can connect with every single person in attendance at Seattle and you can schedule meetings with the industry’s top decision-makers without having to physically find them at the conference.

If you book your ticket now, you will get early access to the meeting platform in the coming weeks before all the conference action actually begins, so make sure you book your ticket early so you can make sure you get all the meetings you’re looking for scheduled – attendee schedules book up fast!

Insightful content tracks featuring more than 125 expert speakers

We always have something for everyone at our conferences, and this year is no different. Whether you’re a developer looking to learn more about what should be in your arsenal through our Developer Toolkit track or a marketing executive looking to strengthen your knowledge specific to marketing within the games industry via our Marketing Mavens track, there’s something for you.

Our topic tracks have been carefully curated to ensure that no matter what your background is, you get immense value out of attending them. You can check out our topic tracks in full over on our conference website here.

Set foot in the metaverse at the Blockchain Games Next Summit

Looking for all the cutting-edge intel on the metaverse, NFTs and Web3? We’ve got you covered. We’re taking a deep dive into all things metaverse, blockchain games and NFTs at the Blockchain Games Next Summit. Blockchain Games Next Summit attendees will be fully immersed in the magic of the metaverse for two full days.

Taking place alongside our established PG Connects Seattle gaming event, it provides a space to discuss these issues over two days of dedicated track content. Whether you’re a blockchain boffin, metaverse maven or justy crypto curious, we believe this event represents an ideal opportunity to unite the old and new industry together, work towards defining the future and above all get business done.

Unmissable fringe events

Thought we couldn’t possibly pack more value into two days? Think again! Our industry-leading fringe events are coming with us to Seattle, and you don’t want to miss out on the chance to take part. These events have provided our attendees with incredible ROI, with countless collaborations and projects stemming from our matchmaking activities and new opportunities and media coverage for talent through our events dedicated to indie developers. Check out all the amazing opportunities we have lined up for you at Seattle below:

Last chance – go buy your tickets now!

There won’t be another chance to get your tickets for the price that you can get today, so hurry over to our website and buy them before prices rise tonight at midnight. There’s only hours left, and you really don’t want to miss out on all the amazing opportunities that our Seattle conference has to offer.

We have digital tickets available for those of you that can’t make it to Seattle, and we also have a combo ticket option available for those planning to join us at our Toronto show later in the summer. Check out all our ticket options over at our website here, and act fast before prices rise tonight.