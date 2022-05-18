Flexion to publish FunPlus’ King of Avalon on alternative app stores

Free-to-play Android games distribution company Flexion has announced the signing of an agreement with FunPlus to publish King of Avalon on alternative app stores Huawei App Gallery and Samsung Galaxy App Store this quarter.

According to AppMagic data, King of Avalon makes $6 million in monthly gross revenue on Google Play.

Android alternatives

Flexion averages around 10 per cent additional revenue for Android games it distributes. It originally partnered with FunPlus in 2019 and has already launched FunPlus games Guns of Glory and Z Day on stores like the Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, Amazon App Store, and ONEStore.

"FunPlus is one of the world’s top game developers so being chosen by them is a real feather in our cap," said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson. "King of Avalon has been downloaded more than 100 million times by players from nearly 150 countries. We’re delighted to add it to the Flexion portfolio."

Earlier this year, FunPlus revealed a partnership with Orlando Bloom to bring the movie star to King of Avalon.

