Android games make $50 million through alternative app stores, states Flexion

“Essentially a bonus for games that already do great in Google Play,” claims CEO Jens Lauritzson

UK games firm Flexion Mobile has revealed that developers generated $50 million in revenue over the past 12 months through bringing their Android games brought to alternate app stores.

On average, Flexion says that 10 per cent is added to a game’s revenue through alternative stores including Huawei’s App Gallery, the Amazon App Store, Xiaomi GetApps, the One Store, and the Samsung Galaxy App Store.

Growing games

The company has worked with developers such as Onemt, Top Games, and Wargaming, bringing Rise of the Kings, Evony: The King's Return, and World of Tanks Blitz respectively to these alternative stores.

"Our approach has proved attractive to game developers because there is little upfront cost or effort required from their side," said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson. "They let us run the show and get a handsome revenue boost from their games in return."

"This is essentially a bonus for games that already do great in Google Play," Lauritzson added.

"We understand the alternative app stores in depth. Flexion has people with the expertise and experience to make games perform on different platforms and technology that no one else can offer."

Flexion recently announced plans to publish FunPlus' King of Avalon on Huawei App Gallery and Samsung Galaxy App Store this quarter.

Flexion also runs user acquisition and platform relations. Recently, the firm acquired the Dusseldorf-based influencer marketing agency Audiencly to create new opportunities for revenue and user acquisition.


