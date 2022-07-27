News

Supercell's Boom Beach: Frontlines pre-registration reaches one million players in 48 hours

Second wave of soft launch expanded to 19 more countries including Singapore, Turkey and the UAE

By , Editor

After a successful first soft launch period held exclusively in Canada, pre-registrations for the latest title in Supercell’s Boom Beach franchise – Frontlines – has already hit the one million players mark after opening just two days ago, on July 25th 2022.

The title is being helmed by UK developer Space Ape Games, best known for Beatstar, following Supercell's $37 million investment, which increased its stake in the UK developer to 75 per cent. The second soft launch wave for Boom Beach: Frontlines will now be available in the following countries:

  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • The Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Indonesia
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Malaysia
  • The Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • The Philippines
  • Poland
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • Thailand
  • Türkiye
  • The United Arab Emirates

Space Ape founder Simon Hade spoke with PocketGamer.biz on Space Ape Games’ ambitious plans to scale up publishing and marketing, following Supercell’s $37 million investment, including its intent to meet the astronomical success of Beatstar with three equivalent titles.


Khai Trung Le
Editor

Unlike many of the stalwart hands at Steel Media, Khai joins PocketGamer.biz fresh to both the games media and the wider games industry. There is much to learn, and he wants you onboard that journey.

