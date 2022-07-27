Supercell's Boom Beach: Frontlines pre-registration reaches one million players in 48 hours

After a successful first soft launch period held exclusively in Canada, pre-registrations for the latest title in Supercell’s Boom Beach franchise – Frontlines – has already hit the one million players mark after opening just two days ago, on July 25th 2022.

The title is being helmed by UK developer Space Ape Games, best known for Beatstar, following Supercell's $37 million investment, which increased its stake in the UK developer to 75 per cent. The second soft launch wave for Boom Beach: Frontlines will now be available in the following countries:

Australia

Belgium

The Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Malaysia

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

The Philippines

Poland

Singapore

Sweden

Thailand

Türkiye

The United Arab Emirates

Space Ape founder Simon Hade spoke with PocketGamer.biz on Space Ape Games’ ambitious plans to scale up publishing and marketing, following Supercell’s $37 million investment, including its intent to meet the astronomical success of Beatstar with three equivalent titles.