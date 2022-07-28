Five reasons you need to grab your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki today!

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki is closer than you think! Attendees and top companies are pouring in by the day, and the excitement is building. Our ticket prices are rising soon, so you won’t want to miss out on the chance to join in on all the fun early!

If you didn’t know, Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to Helsinki for the first time in over two years, and it’s going to be our biggest and best conference in the spiritual home of mobile gaming yet. This two-day conference will take place from September 27 to 28, and we are welcoming over 1,200 games industry professionals looking to learn, do business, and most importantly, connect. We will be hearing from over 200 top games industry thought leaders from all around the world, and they will be filling 20 conference tracks across both days. It’s going to be absolutely unmissable.

Join the rest of our Helsinki attendees who have secured their tickets for the best price possible using our Early Bird offer. It’s the best way to make the most of your conference experience by signing up early and with the cheapest ticket available, as you can save up to £290 on your ticket by doing so. Head over to our website and book your ticket, prices are rising soon and you won’t get the same savings if you wait!

Want to know what else you can get by being an Early Bird and booking your ticket now? Keep reading to find out all the benefits you can get by booking your ticket today.

1. Our Early Bird sale ends soon!

There is no time like now to buy your ticket to make sure you are securing the best price possible! Prices are rising soon, and you won’t want to miss your chance to grab your conference ticket for the best possible price. Head over to our website and secure your ticket as soon as you can to save up to £290 with our limited time Early Bird discount. Think of all the things you could spend that extra money on, and of all the benefits outlined below. It’s a no-brainer!

2. Start booking your accommodation now

We know just how stressful it can be to come to a new city and figure out where the most affordable and convenient accommodation is, and we want to help make the accommodation booking process as simple and cost-efficient as possible for our attendees. If you’d like to stay in a safe, affordable and convenient accommodation, we have set up a hotel map that also grants registered attendees exclusive access to preferential rates. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to book both your conference ticket and your accommodation at the best possible rates early.

3. Apply for our fringe events and meet your perfect business match

Our conferences are highly attended, and one of the biggest draws are the unparalleled matchmaking and pitching opportunities afforded by our fringe events. Sign up early so you can have your pick of the lot and register for Investor Connector, Publisher Speedmatch, The Very Big Indie Pitch sessions, Money Maker and more early. Whether you’re a gamemaker looking for publishers and investors or vice-versa, we have facilitated matchmaking opportunities for you to make new contacts that can take your career to the next level. Book your ticket and sign up for these opportunities soon as you can to make sure you get paired up with the best possible match for you.

4. Be ready for when Meet to Match goes live so you can network right away

We want our conference attendees to get the most value possible out of their ticket, so our Meet to Match system opens with time to spare before the conference begins so you can get your meetings scheduled early and plan your conference days accordingly. If you sign up early, you get access to the Meet to Match system early. We’ll email you as soon as the system is live, meaning that you can make sure you don’t miss out on connecting with everyone you’re looking to network with at the conference ahead of time. Don’t miss out on meeting with key industry decision-makers, jump on the meeting system as soon as you can and get those life-changing conversations started.

5. Let your network know you’re attending and start getting to know fellow attendees

Let the networking commence now! The wonders of social media make it possible for you to announce your attendance and interact with our official #PGConnects hashtag. You can even use some of these branded assets to show you’ll be attending and share them on LinkedIn or Twitter with our #PGConnects event hashtag so other attendees and attending companies can find you. It’s a prime opportunity for you to form connections as new attendees pore in over the next few weeks that you can set up meetings with and further explore in Helsinki come September.

Book your ticket now, save up to £290!

You can get the cheapest ticket available for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki today and secure savings of up to £290. Make the most of your PG Connects experience and enjoy all the benefits listed above and more, head over to our website now and grab your Early Bird ticket while you still can! Prices are rising soon, so don’t wait up and accidentally miss out.