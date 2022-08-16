Your pocket guide to attending Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this September

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, the highly anticipated b2b games industry conference, will be upon us before we know it and now is the time to read up on everything you can look forward to at the conference, in the city and start making arrangements accordingly.

If you’re not up to date on what’s going on, this September 27-28, Pocket Gamer Connects is making an exciting, highly anticipated return to Helsinki. Europe’s favourite mobile gaming conference has been a staple in Helsinki for many years, and after two years of strictly digital conferencing due to the ongoing global situation, we’re finally returning in person this autumn. We’re welcoming over 1,200 games industry professionals from over 40 different countries to hear from 200 of the game industry’s top thought leaders as they discuss the hottest topics facing the industry through 19 diverse topic tracks. We’ll be discussing everything from finance tips to all things metaverse, blockchain and NFTs to developer must-knows and UA strategies. It’s going to be our biggest and greatest conference in the city yet, and you won’t want to miss it!

As conference time draws nearer, we want to make sure conference attendees have plenty of time to be equipped with everything they plan on doing in the city, Helsinki’s a vibrant, bustling metropolis, and we want to make sure that you have plenty of notice to make the necessary preparations and have the time of your life upon arrival! Here’s all you need to know about this incredible destination and what you can do during your stay.

The Finnish games industry is on the rise

Helsinki has established itself as the spiritual home of mobile gaming for a reason. It’s experiencing unprecedented booming market growth today, having brought in a growth of around €500,000 in 2022 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Finland is a small country with a relatively small games industry, with only 240 studios calling Finland home, and yet garnered a whopping €2.4 billion in annual gaming market revenue in 2020 and become a magnet for all the biggest games companies from around the globe. Companies such as Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Huuuge Games, Zynga and more now have headquarters in Finland, and the growth is only expected to expand in the coming years.

Beyond the numbers, the Finnish government is committed to uphold the title of one of the fastest growing games industries in the world with their active support and sponsorship of start-ups and game studios, setting them up for prosperity and worldly success. Finland is known for a unique working culture of openness, where game developers are encouraged to approach anyone regardless of job title or position to foster a collaborative, mutually beneficial work environment. There is no place quite like Finland, and in fact Helsinki, to find such an abundance of opportunities for collaboration – the best time to explore this territory and get involved is as soon as you possibly can!

Getting to Helsinki

The conference is taking place at the largest cultural centre in Finland, The Cable Factory, on September 27 to 28. It’s highly accessible by metro and tram as well as surrounded by Helsinki’s top-rated hotels and restaurants. It’s also a stone’s throw away from Helsinki’s seafront, so delegates will bask in the glory of the Gulf of Finland first thing in the morning. Sounds amazing, doesn’t it?

Helsinki is also incredibly accessible from other European countries, with no current restrictions in place and a reputation for being one of the safest countries in the world to travel to. Here are a few handy links to make your journey easier.

Book your accommodation now

We know just how stressful it can be to come to a new city and figure out where the most safe, affordable and convenient accommodation is, and we want to help make the accommodation booking process as simple and cost-efficient as possible for our attendees. If you’d like to stay in a safe, affordable and convenient accommodation that is Pocket Gamer-approved and is close to the venue, we have set up a hotel map that also grants registered attendees access to preferential rates. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to book both your conference ticket and your accommodation at the best possible rates early.

Enjoy Finland’s only metropolis!

Beyond being a hotspot for the gaming industry, the capital of Finland is the country’s leading industrial city with delightful landscapes by the sea, stunning world-renowned architecture, unparalleled designs and more. Fully take advantage of joining us in Finland’s one and only metropolis by making sure you leave time to bask in the beauty and endless opportunities this gorgeous destination offers. Here are just a few of the many things you places you can visit in Helsinki outside of the conference:

Take a boat to the Suomenlinna fortress and wander around the stunning island

Bask in the beauty of the Helsinki Cathedral, one of the best in Europe

Observe the glory of the Temppeliaukio Church, the unparalleled result of a post-war design competition

Pick up some fruit and veg and authentic Finnish cuisine at the historic Old Market Hall

Catch a vintage tram ride and enjoy a tour of all of central Helsinki.

Sit back, relax and enjoy one of the three million saunas in Finland! Did you know sauna’s a finnish word?

Looking for even more things to do in Helsinki outside of conference time? Check out these articles with a wealth of information on anything and everything going on in this incredible, vibrant city:

Book your ticket

Now that you have an idea of just how much Helsinki has to offer, you know the time to register your ticket to this unmissable conference is now. It’s going to be our biggest conference in the city yet, and you won’t wanna miss joining all the top names in the industry come September. Head over to our website now and make the most of our limited time Mid Term offer while it’s still available. If you act fast, you can save up to £150 on your ticket – don’t miss your chance.

See you in September!