Celebrating the MENA region in 2022

The Middle East is currently the fastest growing region in the games industry, with 8.2% year-on-year growth in players and a forecasted revenue of over $5 billion by 2022.

Pocket Gamer have been visiting the region for years (and holding events here since 2017). Now we're increasing our commitment by growing our events activity in Jordan and Saudi Arabia and running a dedicated month of MENA content, plus a first-ever Top 30 MENA games business guide. We want to celebrate companies in the region and help connect with those looking to explore new opportunities.

So with that being said, this is your essential guide to our upcoming MENA events and media activities in Q4. You won’t want to miss them!

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, November 12-13

The leading international games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to Jordan for two jam-packed days of networking and knowledge-sharing in an incredible setting on the banks of the Dead Sea.

It’s going to be an unmissable two days welcoming 750+ attendees from across the region and beyond to hear from over 100+ expert speakers. Over 70% of our attendee pool is typically made up of brilliant gamemakers and Jordan will be no different. Our expert speakers will cover all the most pressing topics facing the games industry today, including game development, publishing, monetisation, investment, esports, new technologies (web3/blockchain and metaverse) and much more! You won’t want to miss all the bonuses, either. We’ll be hosting after-hours networking events and even a day trip to one of the Seven Wonders, Petra, for international VIPs. It’s truly going to be a sublime experience.

You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors, all looking to make new connections and do business. Expect to meet representatives of 400 top companies and enjoy 20 hours of talks and panels across two days. Don’t miss signing up while Early Bird prices are still available!

Share your stories for MENA month on PocketGamer.biz this October!

We are on a mission to increase and improve our coverage of news from the MENA region. And to this end, October 2022 is “MENA Month” on the leading b2b website for the mobile games industry. Every day you can expect extra MENA news and an increased number of profiles celebrating the region.

We’d love you to be a part of it, and we’ve made it easy to contact our editorial team! Whatever size or scale of your company, whatever your chosen platform (it's not just mobile we want to hear about PC/Console, web3, XR and esports too!) and whatever the primary area of your contribution to the games world (be it game dev, tools, monetisation, investment or more), please let us know your news by going to this form and get in touch with the team today.

PGC Leaders Summit Riyadh, Nov 30-Dec1

Welcome to a new kind of summit from the team behind PG Connects. Intended for senior directors, founders, decision-makers and entrepreneurs, you'll enjoy talks, roundtables, and exclusive networking activities in the unique setting of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

This exclusive event is for C-level or equivalent attendees only, and will be capped at 150 leading companies present for an intimate evening of networking with only the finest in the games industry. Beyond the insightful talks from industry leaders and guided roundtable discussions, you’ll also explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the region with after hours events. Don’t miss joining us and seeing the reveal of the inaugural PocketGamer.biz Top 30 MENA Games Companies.

The event includes an evening experience of desert buggies, camels, falcons, food and entertainment. A limited extended ticket also offers access to a VIP sky box at the Soundstorm music festival. It’s going to be absolutely unmissable.

This summit is exclusively for C-level and Director level professionals, if you're unsure if you qualify please contact the team for more information here.

Celebrate the Top 30 MENA Games Companies 2022

Do you run a company that our editorial team should consider for the prestigious PocketGamer.biz Top 30 MENA Games Companies list? We want to know about it! Tell us why you deserve to be on the list by submitting your company for consideration on this form.

Share your knowledge as an expert speaker

Do you have knowledge to share? Would you like to take part in a growing and much-loved conference series? We're always looking for new speakers and panellists to share their expertise and experience across the gaming and digital ecosystem.

Speaking at one of our events is a chance to present yourself, your company and your expertise to a growing audience of relevant contacts and includes a free ticket to the event (and other VIP benefits). Don’t miss out on this incredible chance to get more eyes on your company and your work while sharing valuable insights with thousands, submit your name for consideration at this form.

These are just a few of the exciting activities we have happening that you can get involved with in Q4! Don’t miss your chance to become a part of the PG Connects family before the year ends – we’re gearing up for an amazing end to 2022 and an even better 2023, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.