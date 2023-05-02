Meta veteran Nerissa MacDonald joins Anzu global sales role

In-game ad solution Anzu has announced Nerissa MacDonald as its new EVP of global sales.

A veteran of the industry, MacDonald has worked in both regional and international roles over the past 20 years, having experience as a leader of global teams. She has also worked in strategy, consultation and brand partnerships across leadership roles at Adform, Sizmek, and most recently Meta.

A wealth of experience

Now at the helm of Anzu’s global sales team, MacDonald’s experience across adtech, mobile, the metaverse and more, makes for the "perfect background". She will be based in Anzu’s London locale with its growing team, including newly appointed creative director Simon Sworn, joining from Wunderman Thompson.

After implementing Anzu’s in-game ads in Cooking Fever, developer Nordcurrent has seen its average revenue per daily active user increase three times over in the US.

On the appointment of MacDonald, Anzu co-founder and CEO Itamar Benedy commented: "We are thrilled to have Nerissa join the team at a pivotal moment in our company’s journey. In-game is at a stage where brands and agencies take it seriously, and we are increasingly seeing it becoming a larger part of digital ad budgets. With Anzu serving as the go-to solution for brands globally and Nerissa leading our global sales team, I’m incredibly excited for what the future holds."

MacDonald said: "As the demand for innovation in digital advertising continues to rise and with the advent of digital disruption within the gaming industry, brands now have a significant opportunity to connect with their target audiences in an organic, premium, and impactful way.

"I am thrilled to join Itamar and the team at this critical moment in the company’s global growth."

MacDonald is also an ally and advocate of Women in Tech and the black community.

