Indies, take your career to the next level at PG Connects Helsinki this September 12-13

If you haven’t heard, PG Connects is returning to the spiritual home of mobile gaming, Helsinki, in 2023 for our biggest event in the city yet this September 12-13. After the massive success of our 2022 show in Helsinki, we are returning to the city at an all-new, bigger venue. The show will be taking place at Wanha Satama, and this is going to be a show you absolutely won't want to miss. We’re welcoming over 1,600 game industry professionals from all around the globe to Helsinki for two days full of networking opportunities and game-changing insights from our 200 brilliant speakers. Filling 15 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation models and new markets, to industry trends and predictions and the most current information on artificial intelligence, the metaverse, web3 and much more.

Keep on reading to find out exactly how PG Connects is helping indies take their careers to the next level.

THE BIG INDIE ZONE

Part of the exhibition space at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, the Big Indie Zone has been designed to help indie developers connect with investors, publishers and partners. It’s an unmissable opportunity to get your games in front of some of the industry’s most important and influential players from around the world.

Right now, you have the exclusive chance to win complimentary tickets and a free expo table with our exclusive indie developer competition too!

THE INDIE TRACK

Over 150 leading authorities from across the global games industry will come together in Helsinki to discuss the hottest topics and latest trends in web3, blockchain, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, monetisation, mobile games, across a number of diverse topic tracks. There’s a whole track entirely dedicated to indies featuring amazing speakers, stay tuned to learn more about who will be joining us in September.

Do you have words of wisdom to share with the games industry?

We are always looking for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to grace our stages at PG Connects. If you would be interested to network with the global games industry and share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, all you have to do is fill out this form and we'll be in touch.

THE VERY BIG INDIE PITCH: MOBILE EDITION

The Very Big Indie Pitch celebrates new mobile indie games and sees indie developers present their games to a panel of expert judges looking for critical feedback - with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize. Find out more and register here.

THE VERY BIG INDIE PITCH: PC & CONSOLE EDITION

The Very Big Indie Pitch celebrates new PC and console indie games and sees indie developers present their games to a panel of expert judges looking for critical feedback - with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize. Find out more and register here.

PUBLISHER SPEEDMATCH

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Find out more and register here.

INVESTOR CONNECTOR

Looking for investment for your next game? Or for your games business as a whole? Investor Connector gives developers and publishers precious one-on-one time with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Find out more and register here.

