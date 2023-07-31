Your first glimpse at just some of the speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023!

Our return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming is fast approaching, and we have some fantastic names joining us!

We return to Finland once again for an even bigger and better PG Connects Helsinki in one of our favourite cities! 1600 attendees from the global games industry will gather on September 12 and 13 to network, discover, pitch and learn from 200 of the world’s leading authorities.

Want to be part of the action? If so, you'll be joining a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: Android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, Web3, VR/AR and more, all explored across multiple themed talk 'tracks' running throughout both days.

Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and more.

And today, we’re giving you the first glimpse at just some of the fantastic cconfirmed speakers that will be gracing our stages to share their insights in September.

A star-studded speaker lineup

Each speaker is a powerhouse trailblazing presence in the games industry within their own right. Get ready to hear from, and get up close with, the best of the best at PCG Connects Helsinki.

Here's that confirmed speakers list so far:

Isaque Sanches Senior Game Designer Ubisoft Redlynx

Jari Pauna CEO Supremacy Games

Charly Harbord Director of Partnerships Global Game Jam

Stephen Lee Head of Business Development DECA Games

Christina Barleben CEO & Creative Director Thoughtfish

Jon Hibbins CEO & Founder Psytec Games

Veli-Pekka Piirainen CEO Critical Force

Maria Wagner Founder Impact With Joy

Christopher Kellner Head of Business Development Astragon Entertainment

Filipp Karmanov CEO & Founder Black Snowflake Games

Marian Pekár Programmer Bohemia Interactive

Satu Ahlman Leadership, Culture and Performance Advisor Saga Performance

Gus Viegas Head of Growth Lessmore

Nick Murray F2P Design & Product Consultant gamesconsulting.net

Cyril Barrow Chief Operating Officer & Founder Village Studio Games

Paul Flanagan Advisor Creative Mobile

Kaley Hurst Senior Director of Sales, Marketing, PR, & Internal Comms PTW

Haetham Alhaddad Managing Director of Games Golden Eagle

Abdallah Elshabrawy Founder FitNot Games

Thomas Webb CEO Worldwide Webb

Dave Cross Game Architect Crosshatchgames.com

Max Pears Senior Level Designer Level Design Lobby

Isabel Davies Video games lawyer Wiggin LLP

Konstantin Elgazin CEO Stupidella Ltd

Book your ticket now and enjoy our midterm discounts!

Get a front-row seat to all the case studies, insights and predictions these experts have to share at PG Connects Helsinki. Book your ticket to the show today and save up to £190 on ticket prices.

Don't miss out. Click here to find out more.

This discount is only available for a limited time so take advantage of this opportunity to save while you can!