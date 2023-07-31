Your first glimpse at just some of the speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023!

Our return to the spiritual home of mobile gaming is fast approaching, and we have some fantastic names joining us!
We return to Finland once again for an even bigger and better PG Connects Helsinki in one of our favourite cities! 1600 attendees from the global games industry will gather on September 12 and 13 to network, discover, pitch and learn from 200 of the world’s leading authorities.
Want to be part of the action? If so, you'll be joining a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: Android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, Web3, VR/AR and more, all explored across multiple themed talk 'tracks' running throughout both days.
Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and more.
And today, we’re giving you the first glimpse at just some of the fantastic cconfirmed speakers that will be gracing our stages to share their insights in September.
A star-studded speaker lineup
Each speaker is a powerhouse trailblazing presence in the games industry within their own right. Get ready to hear from, and get up close with, the best of the best at PCG Connects Helsinki.
Here's that confirmed speakers list so far:
- Isaque Sanches Senior Game Designer Ubisoft Redlynx
- Jari Pauna CEO Supremacy Games
- Charly Harbord Director of Partnerships Global Game Jam
- Stephen Lee Head of Business Development DECA Games
- Christina Barleben CEO & Creative Director Thoughtfish
- Jon Hibbins CEO & Founder Psytec Games
- Veli-Pekka Piirainen CEO Critical Force
- Maria Wagner Founder Impact With Joy
- Christopher Kellner Head of Business Development Astragon Entertainment
- Filipp Karmanov CEO & Founder Black Snowflake Games
- Marian Pekár Programmer Bohemia Interactive
- Satu Ahlman Leadership, Culture and Performance Advisor Saga Performance
- Gus Viegas Head of Growth Lessmore
- Nick Murray F2P Design & Product Consultant gamesconsulting.net
- Cyril Barrow Chief Operating Officer & Founder Village Studio Games
- Paul Flanagan Advisor Creative Mobile
- Kaley Hurst Senior Director of Sales, Marketing, PR, & Internal Comms PTW
- Haetham Alhaddad Managing Director of Games Golden Eagle
- Abdallah Elshabrawy Founder FitNot Games
- Thomas Webb CEO Worldwide Webb
- Dave Cross Game Architect Crosshatchgames.com
- Max Pears Senior Level Designer Level Design Lobby
- Isabel Davies Video games lawyer Wiggin LLP
- Konstantin Elgazin CEO Stupidella Ltd
