FunPlus appoints industry veteran Alexandre Amancio to leadership role

FunPlus has announced the appointment of industry veteran Alexandre Amancio to the role of senior vice president and head of world building and IP strategy.

In his new position, Amancio will play a key role in Funplus’s efforts to pursue its cross-platform strategy and achieve its IP development goals. Amancio brings more than 20 years of experience to the new role, and will work closely with FunPlus’ development teams across Europe and Asia from his base in Portugal.

Amancio’s previous experience includes several critically acclaimed titles, such as acting as the creative director for two games in the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed series, highlighting an ongoing trend of mobile attracting some of the best and brightest names in the gaming industry.

Reflecting on success

In 2016, Amancio founded Reflector Entertainment, a multimedia development studio focusing on what it calls Storyworlds, where multiple forms of media will tell one cohesive story. The company announced Unknown 9, a paranormal Storyworld, at the Gamescom expo in 2020, and so far has released a trilogy of novels, a comic series, a podcast, and an AR experience. The game - in multiple versions across platforms - are yet to be releases.

“Alex’s experience and knowledge of working on AAA IP and within a number of highly-regarded creative enterprises is perfectly aligned with FunPlus’ ambitions for the future,” said FumPlus chief business officer Chris Petrovic. “FunPlus has ambitions to become one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world, with IP at the heart of that goal. Alex’s role in leading our world-building and content strategy is key to our future success and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

As such, Amancio represents a significant hire for FunPlus, and may well bring a creative spark to his position that few can match. As the developer of some of the most popular mobile games on the planet, such as King of Avalon and State of Survival, Funplus company has a proven track record of success and Amancio’s input could prove invaluable.

We listed FunPlus as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022. We’ll be unveiling our list for 2023 on August 22.