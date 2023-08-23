Gamescom 2023: Day One

With the end of Devcom one door closes and some altogether larger doors swing open… Welcome to Gamescom, the biggest games show in the world.

While Devcom, one of Europe’s biggest B2B events for game makers and allied trades, was bustling, Gamescom 2023 takes gaming to another level. This consumer-focused event starts, as ever, with swarms of game enthusiasts, developers, trade attendees and more descending on Cologne’s Koelnmesse event space in massive numbers.

What’s the atmosphere like?

In a word, ‘busy’. Gamescom, by virtue of welcoming the public inside, is far more packed than Devcom. While there is a loss of the sense of intimacy and knowledge-sharing, the sense of excitement and interest more than makes up for this. You can sense the palpable enthusiasm that everyone, from exhibitors to attendees, has for the industry. With exhibitors now getting the chance to show off their wares and speak to their audience face-to-face, it’s a chance to really get to know the people behind the screen.

Bear in mind, Devcom itself boasted record numbers this year, hosting over 3.400 industry professionals, an increase of 28% on last year. Demand for fringe events such as Courage Cologne and Xsolla Game Night was massive - with the latter drawing in hundreds of attendees in spite, or perhaps because of, the focus being squarely away from alcohol-infused business chat and focusing on good old-fashioned board gaming instead.

Where can I watch?

While Devcom’s coverage online was, again, a lot more intimate, Gamescom attracts all manner of influencers, streamers, marketers and more eager to show off the place. One could very easily get a picture of every nook and cranny by compiling all the amateur photos and videos of Gamescom 2023. However, if you want the official announcements in full in one place, the pre-show Opening Night Live event does a good job of potting the big announcements in one eyeful.

What’s on the floor?

The better question is what isn’t? Aside from the consumer area, where the usual massive attractions, statues and more are located, there’s also a thriving business area for trade members and press that allows people to sit down and chat in a manner similar to Devcom.

We’ve seen MiHoYo’s massive, three-part booth drawing in the crowds, Dungeon Hunter VI and Marvel Snap all boasting huge bespoke areas in close proximity to each other.

And let’s not forget Gamescom’s famous cosplayers. This year there’s an impressive number of Genshin Impact lookalikes, perhaps proving that despite dips in revenue MiHoYo’s flagship title the fan base remains as strong as ever. And with an official Best In Show contest set to start later on the weekend it’s guaranteed that we’ll see more and more enthusiastic fans show off their love for video games and the industry that makes them as the event continues.

What’s next?

Watch this space for the biggest news from the biggest news. And if you’re lucky enough to be joining the crowd tomorrow, then get ready to have fun because Gamescom 2023 is gearing up to be a classic.