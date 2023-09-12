News

Brave Nine successor Brown Dust 2 earns $10 million in two months

GempsN and Neowiz’s new game has generated 80% of its revenue in Asia

Brave Nine successor Brown Dust 2 earns $10 million in two months
By , News Editor

Brown Dust 2, the sequel/prequel to successful RPG Brave Nine released globally this June, and it has already reached the mighty $10 million milestone in the two short months since.

As one of South Korean publisher Neowiz’s most popular titles, Brave Nine was a major help in bolstering its position in the mobile games industry back in 2017, granting Neowiz enough of a foothold to up its game with various releases since.

It comes as no surprise, then, that a Brave Nine sequel would thrive in the mobile marketplace with western localisation likely to brand the game Brave Nine 2. What is a surprise is the degree to which Brown Dust 2 is thriving, with Sensor Tower pointing out that this is a new record for a South Korean gacha game.

Success in numbers

Sensor Tower has reported that Japan accounts for the highest proportion of Brown Dust 2 revenue at 28.4%, with the total $10 million surpassed by accumulating App Store and Play Store revenues up to August 31.

Korea has spent the second-most in-game so far, close behind Japan and representing 23.4% of total earnings. The following countries have contributed substantially less, though a fair amount in their own right; Taiwan is currently the third biggest spender, accounting for 14.3% of Brown Dust 2 revenue so far, meanwhile Hong Kong and the US have contributed 13.6% and 9.7%.

Sensor Tower currently ranks Brown Dust 2 at 11th in its category for revenue in Japan and third in Korea and Taiwan, while Honkai: Star Rail remains on top, of course. Overall, Asia makes up almost 80% of all generated sales in Brown Dust 2.

90s nostalgia

Brown Dust 2 is itself a strategy game, a gacha game, and a fantasy RPG. It has been developed by GempsN and launched on June 22. As a prequel to Brave Nine, the game has a distinct atmosphere riffing on 90s nostalgia which has clearly resonated with many players.

With 69% of downloads coming from organic sources, Brown Dust 2 has been responsible for a 70% surge in Neowiz’s mobile sales. The publisher previously introduced blockchain elements to Brave Nine and Golf Impact, and Crypto Golf Impact later rewarded almost $150,000 to users as part of a marketing campaign.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

News Apr 11th, 2023

Japan and South Korea lead consumer spend by device in 2022

as News Mar 14th, 2022

Crypto Golf Impact pre-release to reward almost $150,000 to users

as News Dec 13th, 2021

Neowiz to bring Golf Impact and Brave Nine to the blockchain

as News May 23rd, 2019

Gravity and Puzzle & Dragons spur on GungHo sales to $318m in Q1 2019

as News May 20th, 2019

Mixi eyes casual players for Monster Strike revival as game surpasses 50m installs