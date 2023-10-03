Playrix celebrates 10 years of Township and major $2 billion revenue

Free-to-play mobile games developer Playrix is celebrating the latest milestone for its first game Township. Now 10 years of age, this casual farming and city builder game has amassed 600 million installs with five million daily active users.

The company celebrated this anniversary internally with a live stream for employees that included quizzes, interviews, prizes and more.

A decade’s success

In the 10 years since Township first landed on mobile phones everywhere, Playrix’s team has expanded significantly from 20 to 130 people. There have been over 50 Township events in its decade-long run, and the highest town level recorded is 916.

According to Sensor Tower data, Township generated $12 million last month on the Google Play Store alone and gained three million new downloads, showing that the game is still going strong after so many years. WNhub, meanwhile, reported that Township’s lifetime revenue has surpassed a mighty $2 billion.

With a wide catalogue of casual games from Gardenscapes to Fishdom, the Playrix library primarily consists of match-3 games, but newer release Mystery Matters falls into the casual puzzle adventure genre.

Playrix took to LinkedIn to post: "Township, our first mobile game and our favourite city-builder, has turned 10! Total of 600 million installs and DAU of five million is definitely something we’re proud of. Huge thanks and congrats to everyone who's contributed to making Township the game as we know it today.

We listed Playrix among our Top 50 Game Makers of 2023, and clearly Microsoft agrees: Playrix was at one time on its shopping list, as revealed by the FTC lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

Despite major success with Township, the recent Unity Runtime Fee debacle makes the future of Playrix’s games and many other companies’ uncertain.