The highest-grossing mobile games of the quarter revealed

The mobile gaming industry is growing from strength to strength, being the most popular gaming platform worldwide. A new report from Apptica has examined the industry to identify the best performers of the quarter on both Android and iOS platforms across the mid-core, casual, and casino genres. Their report focuses on the top grossing charts of 37 countries from April 1 through to June 30.

Mid-core games experienced a particularly strong quarter, being reported as the highest-grossing genre of those surveyed on both iOS and Android platforms.

When analysing the top 10 games on each platform, across the casual, casino, and mid-core genres, Playrix and Playtika are identified as the publishing leaders, each responsible for 17.1 per cent of the games listed. King was responsible for 11.4 per cent of titles, while Lilith Games was the publisher of 8.6 per cent of the listed games.

However, King was identified as the highest-grossing publisher, with $264 million earned this quarter, followed by Lilith ($254.6 million) and Playrix ($182.8 million.)