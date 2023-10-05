Nominations are open now for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2023!

News

It's time to claim your fame! PocketGamer.com has opened its nominations for the best games and hardware of the year

News Editor

Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Awards are now live! Nominate yourself and your team in this celebration of the best the industry has to offer, over on our sister site PocketGamer.com!

The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games from the publishers of the leading and longest-running mobile games website. Since 2006, Pocket Gamer has been delivering news, reviews, tips, guides and features that inform and entertain mobile and handheld gamers around the world.

Organised by industry experts but voted on by you, the gamers, the Pocket Gamer Awards reward the passion and effort that developers pour into making games. The last 12 months have flown by and we've also seen some amazing games come our way.

The process

The awards process unfolds in three stages, beginning with nominations. PocketGamer.com has revealed the categories and invites the world's finest (that includes you) to nominate your favourite game in each. This process lasts until October 31 at 6PM UK time and helps with building the longlist.

Any game that was released betwee October 1 2022 and September 30 2023 is eligible.

Next, Pocket Gamer totals up the responses and makes sure nothing important has been missed. From this comes the shortlist, to be revealed at the start of November. You’ll then have all of November to vote on the shortlist! This shortlist voting process will stay open through all of November.

Finally, on the 13th of December 2023, PocketGamer.com will reveal which games have been voted for by you, the mobile gaming public, for celebration and awards.

Nominations are open right now for games and hardware items, and you can nominate as many products as you’d like. Make sure the efforts of you and your team don't go unrecognised and unrewarded.

Claim your place in mobile gaming history today!


