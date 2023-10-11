News

Developer Jadu to launch “first ever” AR mobile fighting game

The alternative reality title features collaborations with famous names such as Michael Bay

Developer Jadu to launch “first ever” AR mobile fighting game
By , Staff Writer

Mobile developer Jadu have launched their first flagship mobile title of the same name, an ambitious AR fighting-game.

Jadu, the game, involves players pitting their avatars against enemies while using their camera to superimpose the action between the two fighters over a real-world location. The aim is to ape the success of breakthrough AR titles such as Niantic's Pokemon Go and current hit Monster Hunter Now.

The developer also boasts that the game has already engaged in numerous collaborations for discoverable collectibles in-game, including working with film producer Michael Bay on the designs of the robot enemies seen in-game ahead of launch.

The developers behind Jadu seem hopeful that, even in a market where there are more AR failures than winners, that their game will provide something new and different. CEO and co-founder Asad Malik commented, “After seven years building AR projects, we finally feel like we’ve created a truly spatial experience that is also widely accessible to the next generation of gamers who’ve grown up on smartphones. Fighting the ghostly presence of a remote player in your physical space is an experience that has tickled the imagination of our beta players.”

This ARena ain’t big enough for the two of us

Naturally, the developer which rules the roost in terms of AR games is Niantic but even with hits such as Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now under their belts, games such as Witcher: Monster Slayer and NBA All-World have been unceremoniously shuttered by the company.

Jadu is certainly presenting a new twist on the concept, so if nothing else the AR fighting title will stand out both in terms of its originality and the collaborations that they have accrued. But if NBA All-World proved anything, it was that big names aren’t necessarily enough to keep a game afloat.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

News Oct 9th, 2023

Subway Surfers collaborate with Universal Pictures for Back to the Future crossover

News Oct 5th, 2023

Niantic launches first in-game 'rewarded AR' advertising collaboration in Pokémon Go

News Oct 4th, 2023

Mattel and Gamefam to launch Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox

News Oct 2nd, 2023

Honkai: Star Rail goes IRL: Collaborating with famous restaurant chains around the world

News Sep 21st, 2023

Hutch announces new mobile game created in collaboration with NASCAR