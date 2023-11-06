TapNation generates $16.1 million in latest funding round

French mobile publisher TapNation is celebrating the success of its latest funding round, which raised €15 million ($16.1 million).

The round included the participation from investors such as Re-Sources Capital, Paluel-Marmont Capital, and select banking partners. TapNation hopes that the fresh influx of resources will allow it to diversify its portfolio and bolster its growth strategy.

The company has been on a steady growth trajectory which is quickly making the company one of the most exciting and dynamic in the publishing space. A significant factor in this success is the company’s technological platform which enables game testing, player behaviour analysis, and the identification of promising gameplay. This platform has helped 30 games within TapNation’s portfolio become global hits, with more than a billion downloads across app stores.

Tapnation’s has led to the company being identified as among the Top 20 Worldwide Mobile Game Publishers and being recognised in the French Tech 120 program, an initiative celebrating French startups with global potential.

Funding the future

"With this fundraising of 15 million euros, we are at a pivotal moment in our journey as a mobile game publisher,” said co-founder and leader Hervé Montoute. “This investment is proof of the faith our partners have in our vision and our ability to innovate. It will enable us to go even further, explore new territories in the mobile gaming industry, and continue to offer exceptional experiences to our players. We are very grateful to our investors for their support, and we are excited to share our passion for mobile games with the world.”

The past few years have been massively successful for tapnation, with 2022 marking the third consecutive year with a total of €45 million ($48.6 million) in revenue - particularly notable given the industry-wide normalisation which saw some of the biggest companies in the industry report declining revenue in the wake of the so-called “Covid boom”.

Earlier this year, TapNation continued its expansion with the opening of new offices in Turkiye.