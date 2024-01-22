TapNation acquires AI-powered UAhero to amp up its user acquisition strategy

Mobile games developer and publisher TapNation has acquired UAhero, an AI-powered user acquisition and monetization platform providing automation via advanced algorithms. The company will join TapNation as a new subsidiary and UAhero's advanced analytics and industry insights will become available through a new strategic partnership.

TapNation have so far released over 100 games and generated more than 1 billion downloads and recently raised €15 million from investors including Re-Sources Capital and Paluel-Marmont Capital in order to diversify its portfolio and bolster its growth strategy. The UAhero acquisition being a high-profile investment in line with this vision.

UAhero - which received investment of $1 million from Bogazici Ventures - is an AI-powered user acquisition and monetization company specializing in optimizing ad campaigns for mobile games companies. UAhero aims to empower its clients to reach their target audiences and maximize monetization opportunities.

A new strategy

Speaking to PocketGamer.biz, Hervé Montoute, CEO of TapNation said, "We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of UAhero. The UA hero team has developed a very innovative product, driven by automation and AI. We are excited to integrate the team and the tool is already having a big impact on our UA capabilities and our team. It also aligns with our strategy of going further into casual games and growing our IAP share of revenue!"

Under the agreement, UAhero will operate as a subsidiary of TapNation. The integration process aims to focus on leveraging synergies, sharing best practices, and fostering a collaborative environment that drives continuous improvement and innovation.

"We are excited about UAhero joining TapNation after a long collaboration, and we believe deeply in our shared vision and great team," stated Oz Silahtar, cofounder UAhero. “With its strong portfolio of games, talented team of experts, commitment to innovation, and pioneering new partners, TapNation is poised to maintain its position as a leader in the mobile gaming industry.”