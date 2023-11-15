Last chance to secure the best prices possible for March's industry networking extravaganza in San Francisco

We're bringing the highly successful Pocket Gamer Connects conference back to the US in 2024 - and you can bag yourself a great deal with our Super Early Bird discount!

Over the last decade, our Connects series has brought the games industry together, drawing in more than 45,000 delegates from all corners of the globe in London, Helsinki, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Jordan, and Bangalore.

Now, with a fresh focus on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, virtual reality, web3, blockchain, and the metaverse, in addition to our well-established expertise in all things mobile, you're in for another opportunity to connect with industry leaders at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco.

Mark your calendars for March 18th and 19th, just before the GDC week kicks off, as we've partnered with MeetToMatch to become the official meeting point for MeetToMatch San Francisco.

As an added bonus, we're offering free and unlimited access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform for all PGC delegates for five whole days, making it easier for you to find the perfect contact and schedule face-to-face meetings t hroughout the week.

To get the best offer, act fast, as our Super Early Bird offer is about to expire.

Meet to match

MeetToMatch: San Francisco Edition, which runs all week alongside PGC and GDC, is the ultimate games industry business platform. Trusted by publishers, investors and developers, it connects you with the right global gaming contacts.

Your Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco ticket unlocks week-long access to MeetToMatch, reaching beyond the conference. Benefit from our partnership to use the platform for meetings across the city and enjoy exclusive access to the Pocket Gamer Connects meeting zone at the Hibernia Hotel.

To enhance networking, we're introducing Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions. These curated events offer rapid, speed-dating-style meetings, facilitated by the Pocket Gamer team, creating initial contacts for potential partnerships.

The event offers the chance to explore a diverse topics in mobile, PC, console, blockchain, VR/AR, and more across multiple track rooms. Our expert speakers cover design, development, monetisation, growth, new technologies and company culture.

Don't miss the immersive experience at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco – where connections, insights, and opportunities thrive!

All about the indies

Indie devs are the lifeblood of the mobile games industry, and Pocket Gamer Connects champions their work to our international audience. We will once again have a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

And, of course, the hugely popular Big Indie Pitch competition will be a part of the show, with indie devs competing to impress a panel of expert judges. The winners walk away with instant feedback, online promotions, and a prize.

Here’s what you can expect with your PGC San Francisco conference ticket.

Entry to the main conference, including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector (if eligible - additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

Be a Super Early Bird and claim your discount today! You can save hundreds of dollars if you purchase your ticket to PG Connects San Francisco today. Act now and thank us later.

See you in San Francisco!