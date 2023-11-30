Pocket Gamer Connects London teams up with SpecialEffect for fundraising initiative

Pocket Gamer Connects, the leading mobile games industry conference, is delighted to announce a significant partnership with SpecialEffect for its upcoming flagship show in London on January 22 - 23.

As Pocket Gamer Connects London's official charity partner, SpecialEffect - which focuses on helping people with physical disabilities enjoy video games - will play a vital role in the event. Their work is centred around creating custom setups that make games accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical abilities.

To support this collaboration and to mark the 10th anniversary of the conference series, the Pocket Gamer Connects team is producing a unique, limited edition pin exclusively for attendees. Attendees can purchase these pins during the event, and all profits from the sales will be donated to SpecialEffect.

This initiative provides an excellent opportunity for the games industry to contribute to a charitable cause while receiving a memorable keepsake from the event.

Nick Streeter, Fundraiser at SpecialEffect, is excited at the prospect of partnering with Pocket Gamer Connects London once again. “We're absolutely delighted to be teaming up with Pocket Gamer Connects for their event in London. It's partnerships like these that truly highlight the spirit of inclusivity within the games industry. Every pin sold at PG Connects is a step closer to helping us bring the joy of games to individuals with physical disabilities.

"We're grateful to Pocket Gamer Connects and the broader games industry for supporting our cause and helping us spread the message that games are for everyone.”

Nick Streeter of SpecialEffect

Dave Bradley, COO at Steel Media said, “We're super excited to join forces with SpecialEffect for our London event. Games are all about bringing fun to everyone, and SpecialEffect does amazing work to make that happen. Our limited edition pins are a cool way for attendees to show their support and help us make a difference. We're all about opening up the world of games to as many people as possible, and by partnering with SpecialEffect, we can all contribute to that cause as an industry in January."

Dave Bradley of Steel Media

This collaboration is expected to not only raise significant funds for SpecialEffect but also increase awareness of the importance of accessibility in games. It's a powerful message that games are for everyone, and the industry is willing to take concrete steps to make that a reality.

The global games industry is eagerly anticipating Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024, not just for the exciting lineup and networking opportunities but also for the chance to support a noble cause.

If you’re interested in finding out more about SpecialEffect and their work, you can catch them in the expo space at PG Connects London on January 22 - 23.

Don’t forget to book your ticket on the official conference website today.

See you there!