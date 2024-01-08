Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024: The Ad Insights track sponsored by Verve Group

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Ad Insights track sponsored by Verve Group

Tuesday January 23rd

In-game ads continue to play a pivotal role in studios' monetisation strategies, making them essential for success. Join us and gain valuable insights into the cutting-edge trends and expert advice in this field. Stay ahead of the game by exploring the latest developments and optimising your approach to maximise revenue and player engagement.

14:10 - Kicking off 2024 for iOS: Campaign Optimisation for SKAN 4.0 & Later

David Philippson, CEO at Dataseat (Verve Group)

Philippson will share practice-driven tactics that help maximise SKAN 4 signals and make SKAN work for campaign optimisation. He will talk about the current and expected possibilities of SKAN and touches upon the burning topics of Apple's recent and anticipated updates around privacy.

14:30 - When you Said 'Attribution', did you Mean 'Contribution'? How can Gaming Companies Allocate Budgets Amongst Channels When Attribution is all Over the Place

Maor Sadra, CEO & Co-Founder at INCRMNTAL

Hadar Telem, Director of Business Operations at INCRMNTAL

Marketers have been facing multiple privacy-related changes, which have forced them to look at several data sources in order to make spend related decisions. In this talk, the speakers will cover the shift in measurement capabilities for mobile games, provide insights about understanding the real contribution and true value of your marketing spends, and how to make these additional insights play well together with attribution data for budget-related decisions.

14:50 - Applying Gaming Ads in Apps

Felix Braberg, Consultant and Head of Ad Monetisation

The talk will be centred around a series of case studies from real world examples on how to apply gaming style ads (Rewarded, Inter and Banner ads) in mobile apps in an incremental way. Braberg has worked with several big name apps (dating, utilities and social networks) to implement simple game economies, gatchas to enable them to generate ad revenue without losing subscriptions. He'll go through some basic design tips, and real world case studies on how ads were implemented to enable the audience to do the same.

15:10 - Usage of EEG in Creatives Iterations

Gustav Pastucha, R&D Producer at Pixel Federation

Philipp Zent, CEO at Brainamics

Pastucha and Zent explore the question of what makes a good creative, as well as the importance of ‘Low CPI, high CTRs’.

15:30 - Top Things you Should Know to Grow Your ad Monetisation Revenue

Božo Janković, Head of Ad Monetisation at GameBiz Consulting

The presentation covers top tips and tricks for growing ad monetisation revenue and ARPDAU. It contains practical advice for experiments that can increase ad ARPDAU 20%, 30%, 50% or, in many cases, more than 100%. This includes optimisations that can be done on the mediation side, as well as improvements to be done on the in-game and user experience level. The audience should get actionable insights based on dozens of AB tests run across games of different genres, audiences and monetisation models.

15:50 - How to Improve the ad Experience for Users? (Panel)

Gavin Grady, UA Manager at Avid Games

Antonio Manuel Ribeiro, Strategic Partner Manager at Meta Audience Network

Daniele Bagnagatti, Regional Sales Director, EMEA at Appier

Stafaniya Radzivonik, Director, Supply Partnerships EMEA at Verve Group

Paige Cook, Deputy Editor at PocketGamer.biz

Let's face it, gamers usually don't like seeing ads in their games. As techniques evolve and methods improve, our panellists will discuss the challenges of providing top quality in their in-game ads and how you can provide an improved user experience for players.

Fringe events, parties and networking

As well as two full days of unmissable conference content, whether you're a publisher, developer, investor or indie we've sessions, networking and fringe events designed to give you a conference experience you won't forget. Plus access to our Kick Off and Global Connects parties, where the real networking really happens.

And in addition to all those amazing live opportunities, every one of our 2,500+ attendees gets full access to the event's online meeting scheduler, MeetToMatch. As well as connecting you with decision makers from more than 900 companies, you can organise your appointments at the event itself.

Book your tickets now!