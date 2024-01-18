Celebrate the best in indie development at PG Connects London

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London next week, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry - tickets are available now.

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Incredible Indies track

Tuesday January 23rd

Discover essential strategies and insights on not just surviving but thriving as a smaller studio in the fiercely competitive games development landscape of today. Learn how to leverage your strengths, cultivate a unique identity, and differentiate yourself in the market.

Explore effective techniques, smart resource management, and innovative approaches to game design. Arm yourself with the knowledge and tools to carve out a successful path for your studio in the dynamic games industry.

15:50 Introducing Kwalee's New Publishing Platform - A Safe Space for Learning & Publishing Games

Muhammad Waqas Khan, Technical Product Manager at Kwalee

Kwalee will introduce the platform that we are working on for streamlining and innovating the process of mobile game publishing. The platform will be called Forge. I will be running through the first iteration of the platform, the idea behind the features and what is our dream for this platform in the publishing space.

16:10 40 Year Indie, Creating the First & the Latest Football Manager Game

Kevin Toms, Owner and Games Designer

I wrote the first Football Manager game, and I am now writing a new one. The talk is an improvement of the talk I gave at Pocket Gamer Helsinki a couple of months back. It covers the very early days of the games industry in the UK, which I was a part of, and brings it up to date, connecting the two periods togetehr.

16:30 Next era of Interactive Movies

Eray Dinc, CEO & Game Designer at Recontact Digital Arts

The future of interactive cinema and FMV games, the development of interaction capabilities and their new contributions to the narrative will be discussed.

16:50 What to do When it all Goes Wrong

Stuart De Ville, Director at Game Dev London & Fribbly Games

Over a period of five years Stuart ran his first indie game studio and learnt a lot of things the hard way. After finally being taken out by the pandemic, Stuart decided to dust himself off and take forward everything he’d learnt to start again, from scratch, to form a new studio.

17:10 What Does Success Look Like for Indies in 2024?

Christian Lövstedt, General Manager at Midjiwan

Sophie Atkin, Communications & PR Manager at Modern Wolf

Stephane Bonazza, Senior Vice President at Shiro Games/Shiro Unlimited

Katerina Burbela, BD Manager at remote control productions

Kadri Harma, Co-Founder at GameFounders

Looking at the last 10 years of the games industry to now, how do you measure success as an indie developer going into 2024? Are there new techniques to conquer the mobile landscape? Is going PC and console the way?

17:40 Very Big Indie Pitch Results

