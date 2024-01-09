Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024: The AI Advances track sponsored by Layer AI

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

The AI Advances track sponsored by Layer AI

Monday January 22nd

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are poised to revolutionise the games industry. From transforming art creation and scriptwriting to revolutionising programming techniques, these technologies will reshape how we create and communicate.

Embrace the power of AI and explore its endless possibilities to unlock new levels of innovation, efficiency, and expression in the realms of games. Prepare to embark on an exciting journey of limitless potential and redefine the boundaries of human imagination.

09:10 Unleashing the Power of AI for Ultra Low-Budget Game Development

Oded Sharon, Indie Developer at Corbomite Games

Get the latest on the fast pace changing potential of AI for ultra low-budget game development. Join industry expert Oded Sharon, CEO of Corbomite Games, as he shares practical insights and success stories. Learn how AI enhances procedural content generation, gameplay mechanics, and asset optimisation, empowering indie developers to create remarkable games with limited resources.

09:30 AI Driven Game Monetisation in a Post-ATT World

Don Reilley, Chief Supply Officer & GM at Scuti

Traditional monetisation methods for casual games are not working as anticipated, leaving gamers frustrated and unsatisfied. DMA/IDFA/ATT/Unity are changing how game makers monetise their games, and the old ways can no longer be relied upon. User acquisition costs are increasing beyond player LTV; game makers can no longer afford the churn and burn practices of the past. AI platforms are helping game makers monetise more efficiently and optimise the LTV of every player while retaining more and longer.

This keynote by Scuti will lend insights into how proactive game makers are shifting their focus from outdated, obtrusive ads to a more innovative new AI-driven platform that allows every game maker to generate accretive and newfound revenues from an $8.8 trillion industry, increasing player retention, converting more players to IAP and decreasing acquisition costs.

09:50 Supercharge Your Game art Production With Layer AI: How Tripledot Managed to 3x Their Productivity & Reduced Dependency on Outsourcing Studios

Andriy Matviychuk, VP of Creative at Tripledot Studios

Volkan Gurel, CEO at Layer AI

10:10 The Unreliable Narrator - Navigating the Pitfalls, Potential & Principles of AI in Game Design

Harry Holmwood, CEO at Magicave

Magicave is fusing procedural generation and AI to enable new experiences not possible before - creating new worlds every day for players to explore, with characters and collectibles unique to every player. This talk explores the journey they've been on so far, detailing the potential, and the downsides, of generative AI, while navigating the practical and ethical considerations of this new technology.

10:30 Battle of the Modern Age: Steam vs Generative AI

Guy Gadney, CEO at Charisma.ai

Oz Silathar, GM Europe/EMEA at Leonardo AI

Andreas Edesberg, CEO & Co-Founder at Sloyd

Serge Landry, International Sales Lead, Multimedia Sector at Ayming

Fabien-Pierre Nicolas, CEO & Co-Founder at Titan AI

With Valve sharing their stance on AI in 2023, this panel will debate the legal and moral implications of using generative AI, and what developers should think about when they contemplate utilising this cutting-edge technology in game production.

11:10 Gen AI-First: Leap to Generating Game Content, Stop Producing It!

Davy Chadwick, CEO at PopScreen Games

Generative AI is revolutionising the gaming industry, particularly in RPGs where content is crucial for player retention and monetisation. This technology enables the mass production of high-quality content, including narrative design, visuals for both games and marketing, and synchronised voice-overs. Its capabilities extend the reach of games to previously inaccessible markets, significantly enhancing the scope and scalability of gaming experiences. This advancement marks a significant shift in content creation and distribution in the gaming sector.

11:30 AI can Feel too! Designing an AI or LLM With Empathy

Tsahi Liberman, Co-Founder & CEO at Traibs

In our rapidly evolving technological landscape, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Language Model Systems (LLMs) has become commonplace. However, amidst the emphasis on functionality and efficiency, a critical aspect often overlooked is empathy in these systems. Can AI truly empathise?

This talk explores the pivotal role of empathy in AI and LLM design, delving into the ethical, societal, and practical implications of infusing these systems with empathetic capabilities. By understanding the mechanisms behind empathy and its potential application within AI frameworks, we aim to redefine the relationship between humans and technology. Join me for an insightful journey that reimagines the possibilities of AI, fostering a more compassionate and understanding future.

12:10 Changing the Game: How AI Will Shake up Game Development (or not)

Pieter Kooyman, CEO & Founder at Half Moon Studios

Louis Fischer, Strategic Partnerships at InWorld

Toby Smith, VP of Product at Telescope Labs

Burcu Ozcengiz, CRO & Co-Founder at Layer AI

Alexandre Folliot, CEO at X&Immersion

Tom Pigott, CEO & Founder at Ludo.ai

How does generative AI change game production over the next five years? What tools will we use? How could it change in the future with regulations etc?

