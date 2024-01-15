Pocket Gamer Connects London: The Digital Policy Decoded and IP Unlocked tracks

With the 10th anniversary special edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London just a couple of weeks away, we thought it was time to explore the 29-track conference schedule. This January 22nd and 23rd, more than 200 world-class expert speakers will bring you the hottest trends and latest innovations in the global games industry.

You’ll have access to two days of cutting-edge talks, seminars and panel discussions with some of the world's leading authorities covering everything from monetisation and growth strategies, to web3, blockchain and the metaverse.

Don't miss out on this unparalleled opportunity to meet and learn from some of the most exciting companies, brands and individuals in the games industry

Between now and when the venue doors open, we’ll share what each track is about, as well as the talented individuals that will lead the sessions.

The Digital Policy Decoded track sponsored by Reaktor

Monday, January 22nd

Stay informed in the ever-evolving media realm following the enactment of pivotal regulations such as the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act. Adapt your strategies to comply with these transformative legislations, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their implications on digital services and market dynamics. Stay ahead by navigating the complex landscape shaped by these regulatory milestones.

14:10 Levelling up in the new era: Unlocking Success Amidst Evolving Marketing & Privacy Regulation

Jussi Enroos, Lead Developer at Reaktor

Join us to unravel practical strategies to transform regulation challenges into opportunities for player engagement. Discover innovative approaches to capture and retain users while respecting their privacy, turning regulatory compliance into a competitive advantage.

14:30 The Future of Online Safety in Games

John Brunning, Lawyer at Fieldfisher

A practical guide on how the new online safety regimes in Europe (UK Online Safety Bill and EU DSA) will impact the games industry and the top five things for games devs need to focus on.

14:50 Mobile Gaming Revolution: Tackling UA Challenges & Pioneering Future Opportunities

Jussi Ultima, CEO & Co-Founder at Zaibatsu Interactive

Peter Gerson, Head of Global Player Engagement Solutions at Keywords Studios

Itai Cohen, SVP Marketing & Strategy at Digital Turbine

Jacki Vause, CEO & Founder at Dimoso

Philip Gontier, CRO at Smadex

Valerio Sudrio, Director of Product Management at Usercentrics

The mobile games market is changing. We are facing new challenges in UA, where player engagement plays a more significant role in the future. How to respond to these challenges and turn regulatory compliance into opportunities to create alternative revenue streams, gather data, and attract players in ways we haven't used before.

15:30 The Past, Present & Future of PEGI age Ratings

George Osborn, Editor at Video Games Industry Memo

Ian Rice, Director General at Games Rating Authority

The PEGI age rating system turned 20 last year, celebrating two decades as one of the world's most recognised age rating systems. But how has it evolved over the past two decades? What changes have been made to game ratings since PEGI was first introduced? And where do ratings go - and what roles will they play - in an increasingly regulated online world?

The IP Unlocked track

Tuesday, January 23rd

Delve into the intricate landscape of licensing and navigating the potential pitfalls associated with working with intellectual property. Uncover the key strategies for harnessing the immense global influence wielded by major franchises. Whether it's unlocking opportunities or sidestepping challenges, gain insights into maximising the power and potential inherent in intellectual property collaborations, and understand the dynamics shaping the expansive world of big franchises.

14:10 Beyond Game Brand: Scaling an Evergreen IP

Markus Vahtola, CMO at Fingersoft

Keen on understanding the dynamics of sustaining and evolving a successful gaming brand in the dynamic gaming market? Join the session for insights on growing and maintaining a longstanding intellectual property such as Hill Climb Racing. Venture beyond the conventional branding strategies and empower your audience.

14:30 From Game Franchise to hit TV Animation – The Scriptwriting Challenges of Castlevania: Nocturne

Clive Bradley, Screenwriter & Executive Producer, Film & TV

Dave Bradley, COO at Steel Media

14:50 Mastering the IP Game

Adam Collier, Senior Brand Manager at SYBO

Charlie Scowen, Events Content Coordinator at Steel Media Ltd

The mobile gaming industry is on the hunt to build the next generation of iconic intellectual property. But it’s survival of the fittest. Between standing out or finding lasting success, the ever-changing landscape creates a volatile battle to win.

With over four billion lifetime downloads and 150 million monthly active players, SYBO’s hit endless runner game Subway Surfers has cracked the code of creating indelible IP that has delighted audiences for over a decade.

Join Adam Collier, Senior Brand Manager at SYBO, as he discusses what it takes for IP to resonate with today’s audiences, what types of IP partnerships work in-game, and what key areas of opportunity for gaming IP lie ahead in 2024.

15:10 Licensing Logic: Is Working With External IP Worth It?

Jonty Cowan, Legal Director at Wiggin

Simon Hade, CxO at Space Ape Games

Owen Rees, Head of Licensing at Games Workshop

Anna Mostyn-Williams, Senior Director of Commercial at Jagex

Establishing your own IP can be tricky in today's landscape, so some publishers are eyeing up external entertainment and game franchises to give them an edge in the market. This expert panel delves into the opportunities and challenges of working with IPs and licence holders, whether it's worth the cost and what the production process looks like.

