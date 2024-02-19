News

Paramount Global lays off Nickelodeon's entire Noggin team

The company is set to lay off 800 employees, approximately 3% of its total workforce

Paramount Global lays off Nickelodeon's entire Noggin team
By , Staff Writer

Paramount Global has pulled the plug on Nickelodeon's subscription-based Noggin app and has laid off its entire staff. The Noggin app will no longer welcome new subscribers and will commence a transition period for existing subscribers.

The subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service catering to children aged two to seven had amassed 2.5 million global subscribers by 2019. Four years since launch its library currently boasts over 1,000 educational games, videos, and books.

Among the app's recent releases was Nogginville, an immersive digital world which allowed kids to explore popular locations from the wider Nickelodeon universe and engage in various mini-games. It was launched in December 2023.

Paramount's restructuring efforts

According to Kidscreen, Paramount Global is preparing to lay off 800 employees, approximately 3% of its total workforce. This decision comes shortly after CBS achieved significant ratings success with Super Bowl LVIII, attracting an audience of approximately 123 million viewers across various platforms.

Although the Noggin team has been let go, kids and family content remain a crucial genre and an integral part of the company's streaming strategy, driving subscriptions, viewership, and repeat engagement, a Paramount spokesperson informed Kidscreen.

Noggin offered popular preschool shows like Blue’s Clues and Dora the Explorer from Nick Jr., along with third-party acquisitions such as JoJo and Gran Gran (BBC Studios Kids & Family, A Productions) and Little Bear (Nelvana). This range of long and short-form video content will now transition to Paramount+ under the Nick Jr. brand.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Aug 10th, 2023

Tilting Point and AN Games announce new Avatar: The Last Airbender game

News Jun 28th, 2021

Kongregate and Nickelodeon soft launch SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures

Interview Oct 29th, 2020

Kongregate's Tammy Levy on licensing, partnering with Nickelodeon and launching TMNT: Mutant Madness

Interview Jul 2nd, 2020

Making Of: How Tilting Point made SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off ready for soft launch in 10 months

News May 29th, 2020

Sega and Paramount Pictures reteam for Sonic the Hedgehog film sequel