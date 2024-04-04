VoxPop Games acquires Celebrity Games to boost talent integration for indie devs

Indie game development platform VoxPop Games has acquired Delaware-based mobile studio, Celebrity Games. The merger comes after VoxPop launched its career readiness program aimed at helping university students find job opportunities in gaming.

Aside from STEM-related majors, the initiative also welcomes students from diverse fields who aspire to enter the gaming industry. Partner universities, such as Marist College, Stony Brook University, and Bradley University are actively involved in the program.

Now under ownership of VoxPop, Celebrity Games previously created mobile apps that featured actors, athletes, and musicians like Derrick Lewis, Ric Flair, and Riff Raff. These celebrities not only lent their likenesses to the games but also offered rewards for players, like private livestreams or autographed merchandise.

Celebrity cameos in games

VoxPop CEO Charles Yu says “Celebrity cameos are a mainstay in AAA gaming– think Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk, or Nikki Minaj in Call of Duty." He adds that “smaller studios may not consider it due to budget constraints or not knowing where to start negotiating with talent" but the company sees “tremendous potential in helping indie game developers find the right celebrity integrations for their games."

With the new initiative, the merger with Celebrity Games, and the launch of their first title, Outer Terror, on consoles this month, VoxPop is focused on establishing itself as a top player in the indie publishing realm, with a strong focus on developers.

“Plus, our new celebrity friends can submit game ideas through our platform and recruit their fans to help them build their own games!," Yu concluded.