Voldex scores big with acquisition of Ultimate Football on Roblox

UGC game studio Voldex has acquired Roblox's Ultimate Football game in a multi-million-dollar deal.

While no exact figures were revealed, it's safe to say that Ultimate Football's 150 million visits in the last six months was a core factor that led to the acquisition.

Ultimate Football now joins Voldex's growing collection of Roblox games which includes Dungeon Quest, Zo Samurai, Base Battles, and Driving Empire.

Since Voldex acquired Dungeon Quest, it has seen an impressive 3x increase in monthly active users in less than a year. It also enjoys backing from investors like A16Z, Makers Fund, and Dune Ventures.

Promising opportunities ahead

Voldex CEO and founder Alex Singer comments, “We’re excited to work with the Ultimate Football creators and team. We’re proud to enter and lead in the sports category. Owning both the top sports and driving experiences on Roblox opens many great growth opportunities for Voldex going forward."

“With a shared passion for Ultimate Football, we’re collaboratively shaping an exciting future roadmap, covering performance enhancements, community-requested features, and significant partnerships," said Ultimate Football co-creator Jason.

Shohag, along with Jason and the remaining members of the core Ultimate Football team are now part of Voldex.