News

Voldex scores big with acquisition of Ultimate Football on Roblox

The core Ultimate Football team are now part of Voldex.

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 4th, 2024 acquisition Not disclosed
Voldex scores big with acquisition of Ultimate Football on Roblox
By , Staff Writer

UGC game studio Voldex has acquired Roblox's Ultimate Football game in a multi-million-dollar deal.

While no exact figures were revealed, it's safe to say that Ultimate Football's 150 million visits in the last six months was a core factor that led to the acquisition.

Ultimate Football now joins Voldex's growing collection of Roblox games which includes Dungeon Quest, Zo Samurai, Base Battles, and Driving Empire.

Since Voldex acquired Dungeon Quest, it has seen an impressive 3x increase in monthly active users in less than a year. It also enjoys backing from investors like A16Z, Makers Fund, and Dune Ventures.

Promising opportunities ahead

Voldex CEO and founder Alex Singer comments, “We’re excited to work with the Ultimate Football creators and team. We’re proud to enter and lead in the sports category. Owning both the top sports and driving experiences on Roblox opens many great growth opportunities for Voldex going forward."

“With a shared passion for Ultimate Football, we’re collaboratively shaping an exciting future roadmap, covering performance enhancements, community-requested features, and significant partnerships," said Ultimate Football co-creator Jason.

Shohag, along with Jason and the remaining members of the core Ultimate Football team are now part of Voldex.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Apr 4th, 2024

VoxPop Games acquires Celebrity Games to boost talent integration for indie devs

Deal Mar 22nd, 2024

Bidstack's executive team acquires Bidstack Ltd in strategic move

News Dec 6th, 2023

AppsFlyer closes the year with second acquisition in less than a month

News Jul 14th, 2023

Lightspeed Studios acquires developer Lucid Games

Interview May 2nd, 2023

Milky Tea CEO Jonathan Holmes gets "supercharged" with Aonic investment