Appodeal’s 2020 monetisation performance index unveils impact of COVID-19 on eCPMs of in-app ads

Appodeal (by Stack) has once again released its in-depth analysis of Mobile Ad Monetization Performance (2020, 4th edition).

In this 50-pages long report, mobile app developers & publishers can get valuable insights on the top-earning mobile ad networks, the average eCPM for 150+ countries, and the eCPM trends on each market and mobile ad format, both on iOS & Android devices.

Some of the top key findings show that:

The U.S. leads the majority of rankings with the highest eCPMs in both iOS & Android. Japan, Australia & U.K. fight for the 2nd position.

Japan, Australia & U.K. fight for the 2nd position. In emerging countries, COVID-19 has widened the gap between iOS and Android eCPMs. The difference of eCPMs in India and Russia has increased by half from last year, creating even more distance between both platforms. Brazil is the only one where the difference was smaller, due to the decrease in iOS eCPMs.

The difference of eCPMs in India and Russia has increased by half from last year, creating even more distance between both platforms. Brazil is the only one where the difference was smaller, due to the decrease in iOS eCPMs. In mature markets, the pandemic didn’t affect iOS eCPMs, but it did on Android. That increased the difference in eCPMs between platforms, mostly in countries such as the U.S., Australia, and U.K. Japan was the only country where eCPMs suffered both on iOS & Android.

This 2020 Performance Index also offers an exhaustive analysis on Rewarded Video Ads, Interstitials & Banners. For each one of these, the report shows the monthly evolution of the eCPM, the top ad networks & the share of impression vs. revenue. The data is segmented in 3 markets: U.S., Western Europe & Eastern Europe (Russia included).

Some of the most relevant findings for those sections are:

For the first time, Rewarded Videos are not growing in all the markets , even if some are still strong and stable.

, even if some are still strong and stable. In Android, Interstitials kept their ground , and in markets like the U.S., they even grew higher in Q2’20.

, and in markets like the U.S., they even grew higher in Q2’20. Western Europe eCPMs have significantly been affected during the COVID-19, but in the last months of H1’2020, we can already see the first signs of recovery .

during the COVID-19, but in the last months of H1’2020, we can already see the . Facebook has delivered by far the highest eCPMs in Rewarded Videos, in all of the three analyzed markets, both for iOS & Android.

BidMachine has raised in the top 3 positions in several markets and countries, mostly in Rewarded Video & Banner ad formats, with superb eCPMs much higher than the rest of the competitors (Facebook excluded).

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The 2020 Performance Index is the result of the analysis of:

250+ billion ad impressions

70+ ad networks & demand sources

Over +50,000 mobile apps

Download the complete Appodeal Mobile In-App Ad Monetization Performance Index (2020 Edition here.