A new report from Improbable explains how to iterate faster with continuous iteration and development

Former General Manager of BioWare (a division of Electronic Arts), overseeing Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Star Wars: The Old Republic, Anthem, and more.

Helping to lead at Improbable, developing tools and showcasing demonstrative content for SpatialOS with some world-class developers.

The accepted ‘all-or-nothing’ approach to design and development is a high-risk approach to game development, which does not serve the more demanding requirements of games-as-a-service (GaaS) titles, according to a new report from Improbable.

How to iterate faster with CI/CD and playtesting highlights why the ‘evolutionary gameplay experiences’ found in cross-platform multiplayer games require rapid iteration to keep up with player expectations.

The report features insight and practical guidance from many of the leading developers across Improbable, and highlights the value of Continuous Iteration and Continuous Development (CI/CD), and provides practical tips for studios on how to successfully deploy these techniques.

Make Better Games With Faster Iteration

There are many different solutions studios can use to improve iteration. Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) provide developers with greater confidence by enabling the quick identification of any simple oversights or mistakes while reducing the likelihood of changes breaking the build.

Faster and smarter playtesting gives deep insight into the live-game experience, efficiently providing teams with valuable feedback.

Aaryn Flynn, the head of Improbable, Canada, said: “We know that iteration speed is crucial to online multiplayer game development. Studios have the opportunity to work directly with players on feedback, incorporating changes at a pace that really impacts the community. So the faster you iterate, the better the overall gameplay experience.”

The full How to iterate faster with CI/CD and playtesting report is free to download and includes case studies, and solutions to many of the challenges studios will face during the development of sophisticated multiplayer GaaS titles.

You can find and download the full report here.