What is the world’s top mobile game franchise?

Mobile has dominated the global games market over the last 10 years. Small-screen gaming now dominates the market, capturing 60 percent of all the total gaming spend. That’s triple the revenue of the console market - home of the hallowed triple-A franchises.

In such a dynamic and ever-growing sector which intellectual property (IP) is the leader? There are a huge range of candidates - from Angry Birds and Candy Crush, to PUBG and Genshin Impact - each with billions of downloads, dollars and player hours.

Guess who?

Drilling down into the data, however, it becomes clear very quickly that by most major key performance indicators (KPIs) Talking Tom by Outfit7 is the most consistently successful mobile games property in the world over the last ten years.

The download data from the Apple App Store and Google Play from the years 2013 - 2020 shows that Talking Tom titles have, across the board, hit the number one slot every year. Despite many of the other major franchises making multiple appearances, there is much greater variation in the numbers two to ten slots, leaving Talking Tom games out in front.

Over the same period (2013 - 2020) Talking Tom titles also take the top spots in terms of monthly average users (MAU)

With the exception of two years - 2013 and 2015 - Talking Tom games have been the top three games by MAU on a global basis. Even more striking is the fact that this usage is growing, with increasing numbers of players enjoying the games.

This puts Outfit7 at the top of the charts in terms of the number of games in the top 100, across the other leading mobile publishers.

The birth of a legend

In 2010, Outfit7 launched the franchise’s first game, Talking Tom Cat. The game followed the well-established virtual pet game template - however it had a compelling novelty feature: players could speak into their mobile device microphone and Tom would repeat the phrase back.

This was enough to make Talking Tom Cat a viral hit. Over the years, Outfit7 has strategically developed the franchise, adding new characters, new mechanics, and all-new gaming experiences. Today, there are more than 20 titles in the Talking Tom & Friends franchise.

The Talking Tom games have accumulated more than 10 billion mobile game downloads for Outfit7, making Talking Tom & Friends the most consistently successful mobile games IP of the last decade.

