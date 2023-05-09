Mobile eCPMs grow by 20 percent this March 2023 in mature markets

The latest research from the Appodeal Mobile eCPM Report 2023 Q2 displays fresh data on the first quarter of 2023, and reveals valuable insights for mobile publishers and advertisers.

We have analysed the latest data, and today we bring you three lists with the top key insights on the eCPM trends for Rewarded Ads, Interstitials, and Banner Ads across iOS and Android devices.

The eCPM Report 2023 for Q1 reveals distinct patterns between mature and emerging markets on iOS and Android platforms.

The data highlights that iOS devices consistently achieve higher eCPM values across countries for rewarded ads and interstitials. However, for banner ads, the data shows that Android devices achieve higher eCPM values across mature countries.

In mature countries, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom tend to be the top performers, with a special mention to Japan for Interstitials. Most of these countries have perceived a 20% increase in their eCPMs by the end of the quarter.

Some emerging markets have also seen a steady increase, such as Saudi Arabia and India show growth potential for both iOS and Android in rewarded ads and interstitials. On banner ads, however, Russia seems a strong contender to consider.

We have listed the freshest insights. We believe those are the most invaluable highlights for advertisers and mobile publishers. Now it’s up to you to make informed decisions and optimise your mobile monetisation campaigns for the best results.

Rewarded Ad eCPMs on iOS consistently outperform Android in mature countries.

iOS eCPMs in mature countries consistently outperform Android eCPMs, with the United States leading the pack. In December, the eCPM for Rewarded Ads on iOS devices in the US was $21.49, and it remained strong through March at $20.50. In contrast, the eCPM for Rewarded Ads on Android devices in the US started at $18.36 in December and reached $18.40 in March. In mature markets, Japan and South Korea show impressive eCPM values for iOS devices, with Japan slightly dropping in February ($17.46) before recovering in March ($18.50). South Korea peaked in January at $21.65, followed by a steady decline to $18.74 in March. Among mature markets, Germany experienced the most significant fluctuation in eCPM values for iOS devices, dropping from $11.25 in December to $9.88 in February, before bouncing back to $10.22 in March. In emerging markets, the eCPM gap between the two platforms is smaller than in mature markets. In Saudi Arabia, eCPM values for Rewarded Ads on iOS devices experienced significant growth, from $12.06 in December to a peak of $15.12 in March. Android eCPMs in Saudi Arabia also saw an upward trend, reaching $4.07 in March. South Africa's eCPM for Rewarded Ads on Android devices remained relatively stable, fluctuating between $2.65 in December and $2.41 in March. This contrasts with more significant fluctuations seen in countries like Russia and Poland.

In March, Interstitial eCPMs get back to levels only seen in 2022.

Among mature countries, eCPM values for Interstitial Ads on iOS devices are usually higher than those on Android devices.

Among mature countries, eCPM values for Interstitial Ads on iOS devices are usually higher than those on Android devices. The United States consistently leads, with eCPM values rising from $14.89 in December 2022 to $14.02 in March 2023. In the same period, other mature countries also experienced growth, such as Australia, which saw an increase from $10.84 to $12.19.

In mature markets, the United Kingdom and Germany demonstrated steady eCPM growth on iOS devices. The UK's eCPM increased from $7.69 in December 2022 to $7.97 in March 2023, while Germany's eCPM values rose from $7.18 to $7.27. However, these countries experienced lower eCPM values on Android devices, with the UK's eCPM increasing from $6.43 to $6.01, and Germany's eCPM rising from $5.24 to $4.95.

For emerging countries, iOS eCPMs generally exceeded Android eCPMs. Saudi Arabia stands out with significant growth in eCPM values for Interstitial Ads on iOS devices, starting at $7.61 in December 2022 and peaking at $8.26 in March 2023. The eCPM for Android devices in Saudi Arabia also displayed a similar upward trend, reaching $3.78 in March 2023.

South Africa experienced fluctuations in eCPM values for Interstitial Ads on both iOS and Android devices. On iOS devices, the eCPM dropped from $3.80 in December 2022 to $2.45 in February 2023 before rebounding to $3.31 in March 2023. Meanwhile, Android eCPMs increased from $3.38 in December 2022 to $2.72 in March 2023.

The USA and Russia have the same eCPM on iOS for 2023 Q2

In mature countries, eCPM values for Banner Ads on iOS devices are generally lower than those on Android devices.

In mature countries, eCPM values for Banner Ads on iOS devices are generally lower than those on Android devices. In the United States, eCPM values increased from $0.40 in December 2022 to $0.32 in March 2023. Simultaneously, other mature countries experienced slight fluctuations or increases, such as Canada, which saw eCPM values rise from $0.31 to $0.27.

For mature markets, eCPM values for Banner Ads on Android devices trended upward, with the United States showing the most substantial increase, from $0.88 in December 2022 to $0.79 in March 2023. Other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, also exhibited growth in eCPM values, reaching $0.29 and $0.25, respectively.

Among emerging countries, eCPM values for Banner Ads on iOS devices generally surpassed those on Android devices. Russia displayed a noticeable increase in eCPM values for Banner Ads on iOS devices, moving from $0.32 in December 2022 to $0.34 in March 2023. Meanwhile, eCPM values for Android devices in Russia saw a more significant increase, from $0.22 in December 2022 to $0.31 in March 2023.

South Africa experienced variations in eCPM values for Banner Ads on both iOS and Android devices. On iOS devices, eCPM values started at $0.20 in December 2022, peaked at $0.22 in February 2023, and settled at $0.16 in March 2023. For Android devices, eCPM values increased from $0.23 in December 2022 to $0.25 in March 2023.

The Mobile eCPM Report by Appodeal:

To help app and game studios boost their monetization strategy during 2023, Appodeal is releasing the latest quarterly update of the eCPM Mobile In-app Ad Report, which brings you a complete month-by-month analysis, with the latest eCPM data.

Inside this eCPM Report, you can navigate to a world map and browse the latest eCPMs in every country. In addition to that, you can also check a month-by-month analysis of the top 18 countries, highlighting the fluctuations and comparisons between countries, and providing valuable insights for advertisers and marketers.

Appodeal has analyzed 18 different countries to give you more accurate data: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, The United Kingdom, and The United States.

This wide variety of countries will allow you to identify eCPM trends for countries with similar user behaviors. Once you have detected which country resembles more to your audience more, it will be easier for you to create sound strategies for 2023.