How you benefit from CrazyLabs' industry-leading trend report

In case you’re unfamiliar, you need to become acquainted with CrazyLabs’ market-leading trend report. The report uncovers valuable market insights on a monthly basis, providing you with game inspiration on a silver platter that can potentially increase your chances of releasing a successful game.

The report features the leading mechanics, subgenres, themes, and social media trends each month, all backed by rigorous data and analysis. Furthermore, the data is supplemented with real-life examples that can help you successfully generate ideas. By following trends and innovating around them, you have a higher chance of achieving success. Below, we dive into the key sections of CrazyLabs' trend report.

CrazyLabs trends report comprises the following sections:

Games tested with all publishers in a given month: This section covers prototypes tested in a given month by all publishers, and analyses trending mechanics, themes, camera views, etc. Moreover, CrazyLabs' trend report not only showcases games in the top charts but also highlights prototypes per subgenre with the highest likelihood of success.

For instance, in the chart below, you can see that the clicker subgenre is the leading genre prototyped, yet the percentage of clicker subgenres in the top chart is low. Interestingly, while runner games dominate as the leading genre in the top charts, they are just one of the four leading subgenres that have been prototyped.

Top chart trends: The report not only showcases leading trends but is also backed by industry insights provided by CrazyLabs' publishing experts. For instance, as demonstrated in the chart above, runners are currently the dominant genre in the top charts. In addition, Simulation is the second top subgenre; however, the number of simulation prototypes is low compared to runners, giving studios a good opportunity to leverage the Simulation subgenre.

CrazyLabs' trend report also features examples of new games (broken down by subgenre) from the top charts and analyses them - providing studios with valuable insights that can potentially be utilised in their next prototypes, as illustrated below:

Social media analysis: This section includes the leading social media trends, videos, hashtags, and tips gathered from TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram to assist you in gamifying social trends. For instance, in Drawing Carnival, drawing and colouring themes were trending, as indicated by CrazyLabs' trend report. This prompted the studio to search for a colouring social media trend to gamify.

Top chart games: We feature the top 20 chart hypercasual games in terms of worldwide rankings as well as the new hypercasual US ranks. This information is beneficial as it displays the new games entering the top charts, providing you with a clear view of the new game's starting scale.

